Smashing Pumpkins to Play America250 Concert in Los Angeles on July 4

The Smashing Pumpkins have been booked to play the America250 celebration concert being held in Los Angeles on July 4.

The show will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with headliner country-rock superstar Chris Stapleton and host Queen Latifah. Additional special guests are expected to be revealed at a later time.

It's important to note this America250 concert is not the same as President Trump-backed Freedom 250 celebration that has met with artist dropouts and backlash in recent weeks.

In addition to the night of music and celebrating the United States' semiquincentennial, there will also be a fireworks spectacular.

Tickets for the show are aptly priced at $17.76 in recognition of the year in which the Declaration of Independence was signed.

Tickets will go on sale through the America250 website.

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A portion of the proceeds from the show will go to the Giving 4th organization, which encourages donations to charitable organizations. Meanwhile, all proceeds after fees will go to the Feeding America organization.

Additionally, 5,000 tickets will be donated to first responders, veterans and active duty service members. Those tickets may be claimed through VetTix.

America 250 america 250 concert poster

How Is America250 Different From Freedom 250?

America250 is a national bipartisan initiative working to engage the American public in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the U.S.

"We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage and unite us as a nation. America250 will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communities, honor the enduring strength and celebrate the resilience of the United States of America," the organization says in a mission statement on their website.

Likewise, Freedom 250 has sought to celebrate 250 years of the country. But it's backing by President Trump and the White House has led to some pushback from artists distancing themselves from the current administration.

In late May, the Freedom 250 organization announced The Great American State Fair taking place over a 16-day stretch in Washington, D.C. Filled with music and entertainment, the Fair was also designed to spotlight a trait each day of what has made America so great. But shortly after the performance lineup was announced, Morris Day and the Time, The Commodores, Bret Michaels, Martina McBride and more started to back out of the performances.

Instead, President Trump will now stage a presidential rally on July 4 at the Lincoln Memorial with country singer Lee Greenwood on hand to perform as well.

Smashing Pumpkins + Chris Stapleton on Tour

The Smashing Pumpkins announced a 30th anniversary tour celebrating their Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness album back in May. The "Rats in a Cage" tour promises “two unique sets” — one celebrating Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, while the other delivers selections “from nearly four decades of unruly hits and dark treasures.”

The 27-date tour begins Sept. 30 in Columbus, Ohio, before winding its way across North America. Smashing Pumpkins will hit most major metropolitan areas along the way, including Boston, New York, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas and Seattle, before coming to a close Nov. 12 at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Chris Stapleton, meanwhile, is currently in the midst of touring with acts such as Allen Stone, Lainey Wilson, Grace Potter and Grace Bowers among others supporting. His current run goes into early September before he gets a brief break in action and resumes his fall touring in late September. All dates and ticketing info can be found via Chris Stapletons' website.

See other rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.