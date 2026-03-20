Some of the biggest rockers from the '90s and a host of celebrities joined Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan to celebrate his birthday this week.

Corgan turned 59 on March 17.

Who Was at Billy Corgan's Birthday Party?

Photos shot by photographer Tyler Curtis at the event, held at West Hollywood luxury hotel The Sun Rose, show Corgan and wife Chloe Mendel partying with plenty of recognizable faces from the world of music. Here are some of the names on the guest list for the party:

Additional celebrities pictured at the party included:

Corey Feldman (actor)

Nattie Neidhart (WWE wrestler)

Gary Baseman (artist)

Corgan later said in a social media post that the whole thing was a surprise party thrown for him on his birthday. On the same day, the Smashing Pumpkins were also announced as a headliner for this year's Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago on July 31.

"Still a bit shocked and overwhelmed – celebrating my birthday with friends and family, the Lollapalooza announcement, joining the Lyric Opera board and launching our new teas all in one day. Grateful for the love and warmth. Feeling blessed."

Rockers React to Billy Corgan's Birthday Party

Other rock musicians not featured in the surprise party photos have chimed in on Corgan's posts with birthday wishes.

"Happy birthday, my friend," Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath commented on Instagram.

Moments later, Courtney Love dropped in the comments with her own message.

"(You're) so beloved. Happy you know that now."

Other rock musicians leaving messages included Stone Temple Pilots bassist Robert DeLeo and singer/songwriter Chelsea Wolfe.

The Smashing Pumpkins, along with other rock acts represented at Corgan's party, accounted for many of the top rock albums from the '90s.

Here is a look back at the top releases from the decade: