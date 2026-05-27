Bret Michaels + More Booked For Freedom 250 Event in Washington D.C.

Poison frontman Bret Michaels is among an eclectic lineup of performers taking part in the Great American State Fair as part of the Freedom 250 celebrations this summer.

The Great American State Fair will take place in Washington, D.C. over a 16-day stretch on the area between the U.S. Capitol and the Washington Monument. It's expected to shine a spotlight on all of the U.S. states and territories in a World's Fair-esque event. In addition to musical performances and carnival rides (including a 110-foot Ferris wheel and the newly refurbished Smithsonian National Carousel), each day will center on a specific theme spotlighting what has made America great.

Who Is Performing at the Great American State Fair?

As previously shared, Bret Michaels will be one of the performers. He's currently slated to perform on July 3 as part of the festivities.

The first artist expected to play will be country music superstar Martina McBride on June 25. The June 26 featured performance actually brings the "I Love the '90s" tour to town, featuring C+C Music Factory, Vanilla Ice, Milli Vanilli and Young MC.

On June 27, funk and R&B legends the Commodores will take the stage, as will Morris Day and the Time.

Flo Rida will be front and center on July 2, with Michaels playing on July 3. In addition, the U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, Airmen of Note Jazz Ensemble and Army Downrange Rock will also perform.

Additional acts are expected to be named in the coming weeks. Tickets for the event are free, but those attending must register for the shows online. Visit the Great American State Fair website to register.

What Bret Michaels Said on Memorial Day?

Bret Michaels has long been one of the country's more patriotic rockers and his involvement in the Great American State Fair feels on brand for the musician.

READ MORE: Poison's '90s Tour Rider Reveals Candy + Canned Fish Demands

On Memorial Day, Michaels shared through his Instagram a post speaking to the military thread that has run through his family.

"As the son of a veteran, and to all those in my family who served and continue to serve — from my Uncle Nick Sychak, who made the ultimate sacrifice in combat during WWII, to my cousin Bob, who received two Purple Hearts in Vietnam, and to all our veterans — on behalf of my family and myself, I dedicate this day in memory of our fallen heroes," shared Michaels.

"To those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we are afforded, for the right of opinions, and the awesomeness of being able to honor, remember and celebrate a day like today… thank you. Have an incredible day, my friends," expressed the vocalist.

What Are the Theme Days for the Great American State Fair?

“The Great American State Fair will bring together people from all 56 states and territories to celebrate the traditions, innovation, music, military heritage, freedom and entrepreneurial spirit that define our nation,” Freedom 250 CEO Keith Krach said in a statement as shared by The Hill.

“The performers, innovators, military heroes, and everyday Americans showcased here represent the very best of who we are, and the boundless opportunity ahead,” Krach added, calling the gathering in the nation’s capital “a moment for America to come together.”

As for the theme days of the 16-day event, they are as follows (as shared by the Freedom 250 organization):

Friday, June 26 — Land & Prosperity

Land & Expansion reflects the scale of the American landscape and the discipline required to cultivate it, honoring ranching, agriculture, land stewardship and the resilience that built the nation.

Saturday, June 27 — The American Canvas

Arts & Culture represent the creative force that defines American identity. It honors the writers, musicians, filmmakers, designers and visual artists whose work shapes perception at home and abroad.

Sunday, June 28 — Military & Veterans Appreciation Day

Military Appreciation Day will pay a powerful tribute to the courage, service and sacrifice made by our active duty service members, veterans and the families who stand beside them.

Monday, June 29 — Everyday Health and Well Being | MAHA Monday

Make America Healthy Again puts healthy food, strong bodies, and clear minds center stage. Discover how wellness can be fun, flavorful and part of everyday life. If you’re curious about feeling better, living longer and doing it the American way, this is the place to be.

Tuesday, June 30— Future of America | Innovation, Technology & Progress

Innovation, Technology, and Progress puts big ideas on display. From bold inventions to the minds and machines pushing America forward, this is the front row seat to the creativity and ingenuity shaping what comes next.

Wednesday, July 1 — Faith, Values, and Inspiration

Faith, Values and Inspiration shines a light on the beliefs, traditions and stories that fuel the American Spirit. Bold, uplifting and full of heart, it celebrates the ideas and convictions that continue to move America forward.

Thursday, July 2 — Horsepower of America

Celebrating the engines, the muscle, and the spirit that keeps this nation moving forward. From the iron horses to modern machines, America’s love of power, speed and craftsmanship tells the story of freedom, innovations and the thrill of the open road.

Friday, July 3 — Wings of Freedom

Wings of Freedom honors the American instinct to rise, transforming imagination into lift and discipline into forward motion. It reflects the courage to challenge gravity and the confidence to move beyond every visible horizon.

Saturday, July 4 — Independence Day Celebration

Celebrate 250 years of American history with a grand-scale Independence Day celebration on the National Mall. This historic Semiquincentennial event features a breathtaking display of patriotism, live performances and a monumental fireworks show over the nation's capital.

Sunday, July 5 — Heritage & Legacy

Heritage & Legacy Day offers a spirited showcase of the traditions, culture and stories that shaped the American journey. It’s a time to honor the generations who built, served, created and inspired the nation we know today.

Monday, July 6 — Longevity, Innovation & the Future of Health | MAHA Monday

Longevity, vitality, and wellness come to life, sparking inspiration for healthier, stronger and thriving living. From wellness breakthroughs to bold approaches that transform how Americans live. This is where the future health is made exciting, accessible and full of possibility.

Tuesday, July 7 — Future of America | Education and Opportunity

Spotlighting how young Americans are preparing today to shape the nation’s future tomorrow. By using their voices, exploring diverse career pathways, training and mentorship, we have a new generation helping build the future of America.

Wednesday, July 8 —Family Life and Community Support

Celebrate what really matters: faith, family, community and the connections that lift us all. What sparks the heart and makes life shine! Dive into the fun and feel the energy.

Thursday, July 9 —Engines of Enterprise

Highlights the engine of American growth, honoring the entrepreneurs, manufacturers, financiers and systems that turn ideas into scalable industries at a national and global scale.

Friday, July 10 — The Next 250 | Innovation

From artificial intelligence to space propulsion, from robotics to energy independence, this day celebrates the systems being built. The next frontier is already in motion. The future is not imagined in America; it's engineered.

Below, see a gallery of photos with rock and metal musicians showing their patriotism.