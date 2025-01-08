Rockers Share Photos + Safety Updates As Fires Devastate California

Rockers are sharing photos and safety updates as fires devastate the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.

The initial fire was first reported at 10:30AM PT on Tuesday (Jan. 7) and has since spread over 11,000 acres with 0 percent containment due to the Santa Ana winds, as per California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire). There are currently three other blazes in Altadena, Sylmar and near Sepulveda Basin in the San Fernando Valley, according to CBS News.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency, and at least 30,000 residents in the Pacific Palisades area alone were forced to evacuate. The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed that two people have died and at least 1,000 structures have been destroyed.

"California has deployed 1400+ firefighting personnel & hundreds of prepositioned assets to combat these unprecedented fires in L.A. Emergency officials, firefighters, and first responders are all hands on deck through the night to do everything possible to protect lives," Governor Newsom wrote in a post on X.

Resources for Individuals in or Near Evacuation Zones

People in surrounding areas can get live updates for the fires on the app Watch Duty, which provides a map of the fires, alerts, smoke distance, flight trackers, evacuation orders, available shelters and more. The Watch Duty organization is powered by active and retired firefighters, dispatchers and first responders who monitor the circumstances in real time.

CalFire has also prepared a Go! Evacuation Guide for individuals who are preparing to evacuate. It has helpful pre-evacuation advice, power outage information, evacuation procedures, animal evacuation and what to do if you are trapped.

People can also donate to GlobalGiving's California Wildlife Relief Fund to help provide food, fuel, clean water and shelter for those who were affected.

Rockers Share Photos + Safety Updates During Fire Devastation

Some rock musicians have shared photos and safety updates during the fire devastation, including Anthrax's Scott Ian, Filter's Richard Patrick, Bret Michaels, Joe Bonamassa and more. See them below.

Loudwire sends our best to those affected by the fires. Stay safe.

Anthrax's Scott Ian

Filter's Richard Patrick

Joe Bonamassa

Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba

Rage Against the Machine's Brad Wilk

Poison's Bret Michaels

Doug Aldrich

King's X Dug Pinnick

Corey Feldman