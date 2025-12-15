Poison frontman Bret Michaels will be the latest rocker whose story is being turned into a biopic. The singer revealed as much in an Instagram posting this past week where he shared that his latest book, "Unbroken - Then, Now and Forever," will serve as the source material.

What Bret Michaels Said About His Book + Biopic?

As stated, Michaels teased his upcoming 2026 plans on Instagram, revealing that both the memoir and its corresponding biopic would be arriving next year.

"UNBROKEN Then, Now and Forever - the biopic and the book officially coming 2026," shared Michaels in his post that also featured a current image of himself juxtaposed against the backdrop of home movies from his infancy holding a ukulele.

"If I can survive rocking out on shag mustard-colored carpet on my first guitar ("technically a ukulele" lol) and remain as excited now as I was then, and survive the highs, the lows, good people and the downright maliciousness in the business I've chosen to be in and still get to rock with my friends with a smile on my face on the stage today. That is THE IT FACTOR - the intangible spirit that keeps me unbroken!!!," he concluded.

Little else is known about the biopic at this point. No casting announcements have been made.

There's More to Bret Michaels' Story

While Unbroken is being turned into a biopic, this isn't the first time that Michaels has reflected on his life. Back in 2020, the singer issued "Bret Michaels: Auto-Scrap-Ography" with the singer taking a more scrapbook-like approach to revisiting his life story.

The singer, born Bret Michael Sychak, is primarily known for his work with Poison, though he has ventured out for several solo albums. He's also been a judge on the Nashville Star talent show, competed on the reality series Celebrity Apprentice, hosted his Rock My RV show and famously starred in the VH1 dating show Rock of Love With Bret Michaels.

In his youth, the singer was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, but he's overcome the challenges to become one of the most popular singers of the '80s and '90s and is still touring and recording into the fifth decade of his career.

What Else Is Bret Michaels Doing in 2026?

While there has been speculation about Poison's return in the coming year, no tour dates are currently listed on their website. However, Bret Michaels has started filling his itinerary for shows with his solo band.

The singer is currently set to kick off 2026 on Feb. 5 in Windsor, Ontario. Dates are currently booked into June with appearances on The '80s Cruise and at the Extra Innings Festival amongst his scheduled shows. See all dates and get ticketing info through his website.