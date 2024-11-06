Bret Michaels has named who he thinks is the greatest rock band of all time.

The Poison vocalist recently spoke with fellow rocker Sammy Hagar for a special on AXS TV. After discussing some of Michaels' rock heroes, including Led Zeppelin, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Thin Lizzy, Hagar asked Michaels which band he thinks is the greatest of all time.

"If I had to answer the greatest, straight up, in-your-face rock 'n' roll band... it's AC/DC," Michaels declared, and Hagar agreed with him, arguing that even Jimi Hendrix wouldn't want to perform after the Australian rockers.

For anyone who's familiar with Michaels' musical preferences, this shouldn't come as much of a surprise. The rocker has praised AC/DC many times in the past, and referred to him as one of his favorite bands when mourning the loss of guitarist Malcolm Young in 2017 [via Blabbermouth].

Hagar then asked Michaels who his biggest hero is, alive or living and from any background. The rocker chose someone who's not from the music world — his father.

READ MORE: Bret Michaels Wants a Poison 40th Anniversary Tour in 2026

"My dad, being a navy vet loves this country, he's been through a lot of adversity in his life and comes fighting. That adversity and the way he handled it trickled down on me," the singer explained.

Watch the full special below. The two musicians also performed an acoustic rendition of Poison's hit "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," and then later went on a go-kart and played "Your Mama Don't Dance."

Michaels has a couple of solo performances left in 2024, with the next set to take place this Friday (Nov. 8) in Costa Mujeres, Mexico. Check out all of the upcoming dates on his website.

Bret Michaels Names the Greatest Rock Band of All Time