Atom Willard has left Alkaline Trio less than three years after the drummer joined the band on a full-time basis.

Why Atom Willard Left Alkaline Trio

Willard announced his departure from Alkaline Trio in an Instagram post on Monday (Feb. 2).

"With everything going on, going wrong in the world right now, this may seem insignificant but it's not for me," Willard said. "I have parted ways with Alkaline Trio. Thanks to everyone who made my time there so awesome, very thankful for the experience."

The move did not appear to be prompted by Willard joining another band. He mentioned that he will consider all touring, collaborations and studio opportunities as he determines his next move.

"I hope we can all look to love, compassion, understanding and acceptance of our fellow humans in these dark and scary times," Willard concluded his announcement.

Alkaline Trio has yet to comment on Willard's departure. He was still pictured on the site alongside remaining members Matt Skiba and Dan Andriano as of Monday morning.

History of Drummers in Alkaline Trio

Willard joined Alkaline Trio on a full-time basis in 2023 after seven years behind the drums with Against Me!. His career has included stints with the Offspring, Angels & Airwaves, Danko Jones and Rocket From the Crypt.

Alkaline Trio's last full-length album, 2023's Blood, Hair and Eyeballs, featured previous drummer Derek Grant on drums. Grant departed the band after 22 years, just months before the album's release, saying it was "the best thing for me and my mental health."

Alkaline Trio, 'Blood, Hair and Eyeballs'

Grant became Alkaline Trio's third full-time drummer in 2001 when he replaced Mike Felumlee. Glenn Porter was the band's founding drummer before being replaced by Felumlee

New Alkaline Trio Music and 2026 Tour Dates

Alkaline Trio wrapped up 2025 by releasing three stand-alone singles produced by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. They are the only songs to feature Willard on drums.

There has been no announcement regarding a potential new album.

Alkaline Trio is currently scheduled to play just two shows in 2026. You can catch them at the Jera On Air festival in the Netherlands on June 26 or the 2000trees Festival in Cheltenham, United Kingdom on July 9.

