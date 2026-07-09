Yungblud has pulled out of a Canadian music festival that's taking place this upcoming weekend and shared a statement explaining his decision.

The rocker was set to perform at The Cowboys Music Festival this Sunday (July 12) in Calgary, Alberta. The event organizers shared three separate statements in a post on Instagram last night (July 9) from the musician, his management and one of their own.

Yungblud's own statement reads:

To all my family in Canada I apologize for not being there with you all this weekend — I'm currently in a place where I'm working on myself and taking time off at home in the U.K. I'm taking this extremely seriously and facing head on what's going on for the good of the long term. I will never take any of this for granted and I will see you all soon. I love you all.

The rocker's management wrote:

Reluctantly we have made the decision as a team to pull Yungblud from The Cowboys Music Festival in Calgary this Sunday. We are sorry for any disappointment this may cause, these are not decisions we take lightly. All other scheduled shows will go on as planned.

The Cowboys Music Festival added:

Our thoughts are with Dom (Yungblud). We are sending him all our love and support and wish him nothing but the very best during this time. We want him to know and feel the true love he has here in Canada. To impacted ticket holders, please check your email for all options, including full refunds. New headliners for July 12 about to drop... Thank you for being the best fans. And thank you for your understanding.

What's Going on With Yungblud?

While Yungblud didn't get into specifics about what's going on with him, he's admitted to not being in the best place mentally as of late. Earlier this month, the musician broke down onstage while performing at his own Bludfest 2026 and told the crowd that he'd been feeling "so disconnected from everything."

"I have been trying my best to wake up every day. I have felt in pain a lot and I don't know why for a long time," he continued. "But every time I find your faces, every time I find your eyes, every time I look at you, I know that I belong somewhere."

READ MORE: 4 Takeaways From Yungblud's Idols World Tour

Yungblud shared a video of his breakdown on social media and noted in the caption that he's been hit with a lot of emotions in the last year that he hasn't been able to process. He shared that lot of it has stemmed from how he's treated by people on the internet and even fellow musicians.

See the post below.

The next leg of Yungblud's tour is set to begin July 28 in Indianapolis. See all of the upcoming dates on his website.

Keep scrolling to see other rock and metal artists that are touring the rest of 2026 below.