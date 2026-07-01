The emotion of the moment was not lost on Yungblud, who tearfully broke down at his own Bludfest 2026 in Czechia this past weekend. At one point, the singer became visibly overwhelmed and told the crowd just how much they and the rest of his fans mean to him.

In a post on Yungblud's Instagram, the musician shared a video clip from the festival performance in which he couldn't hold back the tears. Accompanying it is a caption (which is continued in the comments due to its excessive length), which begins, "Warning. Truth incoming. Please read the full caption."

The singer begins by mentioning his own uncertainty of even posting the video clip from the festival because he didn't want it to feel "disingenuous."

In the clip, Yungblud is seen wiping tears away from his face with his hands and forearm as he opens his heart up for the festival audience.

"Lately I have felt so disconnected from everything," he admits, "I have been trying my best to wake up every day. I have felt in pain a lot and I don't know why for a long time. But every time I find your faces, every time I find your eyes, every time I look at you, I know that I belong somewhere."

He continues, while wiping tears from his face, "To feel safe from the outside world is something that I can never thank you enough for. And all I want to say is that this is your family and if you are ever scared, if you are ever frightened, if you are ever threatened, we will be there. I will fucking be there for you."

What Yungblud Said About His Emotional Moment

Further explaining why the moment had him so moved, Yungblud captioned the video with a lengthy missive sharing how he arrived at the tearful moment.

The explanation points to the moment being the "byproduct of my body releasing the wave of emotion that has hit me in the past year that I've been unable to process."

While the last year has brought the biggest success of his career, it's been a long journey. "Being an artist in this day and age is so strange because everything moves so quickly," Yungblud laments, noting that it becomes difficult to process the good and bad of everything.

He further describes his ever-changing musical style as a constant search for identity while stressing the toll of "hate and disbelief around me from strangers on the internet or bitter musicians" has had on him.

In a continuation of his statement in the comments, the rock attributes a sense of validation to a news article that stated, "Yungblud isn't an industry plant. The internet just missed the grind." He looks back on nearly a decade and playing shows in small 100-capacity clubs to where he is now, onstage at his own festival with a community he built, thankful for it all.

READ MORE: 4 Takeaways From Yungblud's 'Idols' World Tour - Photos + Review

Read Yungblud's entire statement below:

Honestly, I’ve been debating whether or not I should post this clip because I don’t want it to feel disingenuous like I’m doing it for a reason like clicks or personal game but at the end of the day this is what happened and it’s genuine so I thought fuck it. To be truthful. Recently, I’ve been really struggling and this moment is a byproduct of my body releasing the wave of emotion that has hit me in the past year that I’ve been unable to process. I’m not gonna lie to you when I got off this stage I felt elated but 20 minutes later when I was in the shower on my own I had a breakdown. Being an artist in this day and age is so strange because everything moves so quickly. You never get to sit in what happens for more than a couple hours therefore you fail to navigate or process anything you feel both good or bad at all. In the past 10 years I’ve been on a million different journeys tried a million different sounds trying to figure out who I am or what I can mean to the world everyday whilst the world shouts back. The amount of hate and disbelief around me from strangers on the Internet or bitter musicians really weighs on my heart as all I’ve been trying to do for the past 10 years is spread love, build something I believe in and unify people in a safe space. I should really say nothing about this because it would makes me seem cooler and like it isn’t affecting me but deep down but I don’t think that’s who I am or why we all connect to each other. I read an article the yesterday morning that felt validating to me. It’s strange because the press don’t usually like to compliment me. Writers and influencers get more clicks out of negativity around me. I don’t complain about it because I think that’s just the space that I take up for them, that’s the kind of artist I am and that’s the way of the world. This article said “Yungblud isn’t an industry plant. The Internet just missed the grind.” This made me feel happy. I think when things appear to happen so quickly and you get millions of eyes upon you that didn’t know you existed there two hours before of course it feels unbelievable, of course it feels disingenuous, of course it feels in authentic. I think that’s why I’m so grateful to have all of you. We relish in a journey together that started nearly 10 years ago in 100 seater venue upstairs in Amsterdam. I think this is why I got so emotional when I saw 20,000 of you in a field in Czechia on a festival we started from scratch two years ago in the UK now it’s first International year. We’ve been moving so fast that I haven’t really been able to process anything at all but in this moment my emotions got the better of me. I needed that. Thank you for providing a space that makes me feel safe enough where I could express myself truly. This community is created by us, for all of us. I think the most beautiful thing about this festival is that WE built it. This place is a house that is ours. Here, I feel like I’m like standing in front of my girlfriend or my mother. I can’t hold it in. I can’t hold anything back. I can’t be “professional.” I can’t hide. Right now, deep down, I know I need to do a bit of work on myself to process everything I’m feeling and attain the a strength I need to keep going at this pace as we move into another chapter together. I feel good about the next couple months before I hibernate and take the time to prioritise that work. To all my beautiful community reading this I just want to let you know how lucky I feel to have you all. This day reminded me of why I do this and how special what we have is. I love you with all my heart and I am truly thankful. What an honour it is to spend this life with you. If you are a journalist reading this, please don’t twist it. This is how I feel.

Yungblud on Tour in 2026

Having just headlined his Bludfest festival in Czechia, Yungblud is taking a few weeks off before starting up the next leg of his Idols World Tour on July 28 in Indianapolis.

The trek carries over into early August, with one detour for a performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago on July 31.

All dates and ticketing information can be found on Yungblud's website.

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