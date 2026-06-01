Who would've thought Yungblud would be the man to tear the rock world asunder?

The 28-year-old British singer has enjoyed a meteoric year, hot off a career-defining, Grammy-winning performance at last summer's Back to the Beginning concert and the success of his 2025 album Idols. His ongoing North American tour of the same name sold out in less than a minute, cementing Yungblud's status as one of rock's brightest current stars.

This success has not come without controversy, of course. Yungblud's success has ruffled the feathers of many rock and metal fans who consider him anathema to the genre. But when the singer rolled through Austin, Texas, on Friday (May 29) for a sweaty, high-octane performance at the Moody Amphitheater, there were no dissenting voices to be heard — only the sound of 5,000 fans screaming along to nearly every word of the 90-minute performance.

Keep reading to see Loudwire's exclusive photos from Yungblud's Austin performance and four takeaways from the Idols world tour.

READ MORE: Yungblud Has Taken Over - Exclusive Interview

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There's No Such Thing as Subtlety

If you want subtlety, you've come to the wrong concert. From the confetti blast that introduced nine-minute show opener "Hello Heaven, Hello" to the pyrotechnics that accompanied Aerosmith collab "My Only Angel," nearly every part of Yungblud's 90-minute set was stuffed with Epic Rock Moments. He brought a fan onstage and ran into the crowd during "Fleabag." He repeatedly whipped his microphone cord around his neck, threatening to knock his bandmates out cold or strangle himself. (He thankfully did neither.) He spent a long time singling out audience members and demanding they show him their tongues.

The results were both exhilarating and exhausting. It's refreshing to see a performer give their all onstage from start to finish — and the audience happily reciprocated, jacking the energy through the proverbial roof of the open-air pavilion.

On the flip side, every song was the sonic equivalent of a steak dinner with all the fixin's and a slice of chocolate cake for dessert. Yungblud played 13 songs over the course of 90 minutes, averaging just shy of seven minutes per song. Frankly, that's a lot of rock 'n' roll histrionics. He could benefit from dialing it back every now and then, adding a few mellower songs and creating a more pronounced ebb and flow throughout the course of the set.

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His Stage Presence Is Terrific, Albeit a Little Studious

Yungblud has made no secret about his love for the rock stars of yesteryear. (On the contrary, it's arguably the most well-documented thing about him.) He wore his influences on his sweaty, tattooed sleeves during the Idols world tour, sauntering like Steven Tyler, draping himself off the microphone stand like Scott Weiland and curling his lip at the frenzied audience like Mick Jagger.

READ MORE: 66 Best Rock + Metal Frontmen of All Time

You could certainly pick worse influences as an ascendant rock frontman. But Yungblud hasn't quite yet found a way to channel these influences into something wholly unique. His performance wasn't lacking for enthusiasm or conviction in the slightest, even if it didn't all feel spontaneous. At one point the singer snarled so cartoonishly at the audience he seemed to nearly crack himself up.

By all means, bust a move and make the audience swoon — but Yungblud needs that one signature move of his own we can all imitate years from now.

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'Changes' Might Be a Generational Cover

Yungblud's rocket ride to global stardom began nearly a year ago when he delivered a show-stopping rendition of Black Sabbath's "Changes" at the Back to the Beginning concert. The song has since won a Grammy and become a staple of his live repertoire. But don't let the current ubiquity of "Changes" overshadow just how unusual of a launchpad it was.

We love the original "Changes" as much as the next Sabbath devotee, but let's be honest: It was hardly the most sought-after track in the band's catalog prior to Back to the Beginning. Yungblud's initial performance was heartfelt and inventive, making "Changes" one of the most surprising breakout rock covers in recent memory. It remains a centerpiece of his concerts, and it's a sight to behold 5,000 adoring fans belting along to the song in benediction to the late Prince of Darkness.

READ MORE: Black Sabbath Albums Ranked From Worst to Best

If the biggest consequence of Yungblud's stratospheric launch to fame is more people falling in love with a gorgeous Black Sabbath ballad, we'll take it.

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You Might Just Be Too Old for Yungblud

Before the Rolling Stones defied the laws of aging by touring into their 80s, rock 'n' roll was meant to be a young person's game. Those young people are still very much the tastemakers of today and they've made their position clear: Yungblud is the rock star of the moment.

Now, I wasn't born yesterday. I know that statement (and the mere mention of Yungblud, in fact) will send a lot of elder-millennial-and-above rock and metal fans into fits of pitchfork-sharpening hysteria. For as many diehard fans as Yungblud has, he has nearly as many stone-cold haters who claim he is the very antithesis of rock 'n' roll, a Disney star in leather chaps riding the Osbournes' coattails all the way to the top.

Honestly, I don't care to change your mind about his identity or his music. But I will remind you that the mere existence of such haters is proof that Yungblud's doing something right.

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I'm also here to remind you that since its inception, rock 'n' roll has been built on mythology. You take a kernel of truth and inflate it to blockbuster proportions. Write some hooks, sprinkle in some guitar licks, add water and poof, a star is born.

Maybe Yungblud isn't your version of a rock star. (That's fine.) Maybe you're sick of the rock press accepting mouth-watering bribes to prop him up as the heir apparent to Ozzy's throne. (We don't.) But whether you consider him the Gen Z Ozzy or a leather-trousered Harry Styles, the fact of the matter is this: Thousands of young, impressionable fans are screaming along to loud guitars and anthemic choruses in a way that is far less common than it used to be. That has to count for something.

And if you don't like it, you might just be too old.

Yungblud Live in Austin - May 29, 2026 The British supernova bathed the sold-out Moody Amphitheater in sweat, confetti and more "motherf—ers" than we could count. Gallery Credit: Bryan Rolli

See who else is touring this year in our 2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide: