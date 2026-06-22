Ex-Turnstile Guitarist Receives Trial Date on Attempted First-Degree Murder Charge

Former Turnstile guitarist Brady Ebert has now received a trial date after previously being charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault related to a 2025 incident where the musician allegedly struck William Yates, the father of singer Brendan Yates, with his vehicle. The incident saw the elder Yates hospitalized while undergoing surgery for injuries sustained in the altercation.

Initially reported by Lambgoat, the trial is now set for Monday, Oct. 5 in Rockville, Md. Circuit Court Judge John M. Maloney will preside over the case which is currently scheduled for three days (Oct. 5-7) but subject to change as needed.

Why Is Brady Ebert Being Charged?

According to the Montgomery County Police Department report, "A suspect intentionally struck a victim with a vehicle following a dispute with neighbors. The victim sustained injuries." It was Yates' 79-year-old father William Yates who was allegedly struck by a vehicle that Ebert was supposedly driving.

The incident left the elder Yates with "severe trauma to both of his legs." The report claimed that detectives were told by family members that Ebert arrived at the elder Yates' home, "yelled obscenities" and honked his car horn, later coming back and striking William in the driveway with his vehicle.

Back in late April, the Montgomery County grand jury upgraded the charges on Ebert to include the attempted first degree murder charge. He had previously been facing a second-degree murder charge which could carry up to a 30-year sentence, but the first-degree charge could sentence him to life in relation to the March 29, 2025 incident.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Ebert is also charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault.

According to MD Code, Criminal Law, § 2-205, a person who attempts to commit murder in the first degree is guilty of a felony and on conviction is subject to imprisonment not exceeding life.

What Is Brady Ebert's History With Turnstile?

Ebert was the co-founding lead guitarist and backing vocalist for the group. He remained with the band from 2010 through 2022. He appeared on three albums including the critically hailed 2018 set Time & Space and the Grammy nominated 2021 album, Glow On.

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In August 2022, it was revealed that the band had parted ways with Ebert.

What Did Turnstile Say After the Brady Ebert-William Yates Altercation?

Shortly after the initial incident, Turnstile issued a collective statement to Rolling Stone. It read as follows:

Turnstile cut ties with Brady Ebert in 2022 in response to a consistent pattern of harmful behavior affecting himself, the band, and the community. After exhausting every available resource to support his access to help and recovery, a boundary ultimately had to be set when healthy communication was no longer possible and he began threatening violence. In the years since, his baseless tirades have continued in public. We never addressed it. We chose to protect his privacy and the circumstances around his departure, even when he did nothing to be deserving of that protection. Over the past few months, his threats only escalated further. This past week, that violence led to a physical attack when Brady went to the house of Brendan’s parents and used his vehicle to run over Brendan’s father, causing severe physical trauma. We are grateful that Mr. Yates survived, has successfully undergone surgery, and we’re hoping for the best possible outcome in his recovery. We have no language left for Brady. Please respect our privacy in this time.

See Turnstile in our list of the best rock and metal albums of 2025 below.