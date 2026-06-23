Turnstile Book 16-Date 2026 North American Tour

The album is titled Never Enough and Turnstile are living up to that adage by booking yet another round of shows in support of their 2025 album. The "Never Enough, Part 2" tour will hit markets in the U.S. and Canada this fall on a 16-date run.

For these shows, Turnstile have curated special lineups for each day of the tour with Texas Is The Reason, Haywire, Ceremony, HiTech, King's Command, Yves Tumor, Saya Gray, Pluto's Kiss, Thundercat, Angel Du$t, Nourished by Time, Porches, Hatebreed, Cold World, Matt Grab, Collateral, Clipse, julie, Fiddlehead, Agnostic Front, Die Spitz, Slayyyter, Vince Staples, Pennywise, Trash Talk, Febuary, Boy Harsher and Terror among those who will share stages with the group.

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During the tour, the band will also be partnering with local nonprofit organizations that will have an on the ground presence at each respective date.

Where Are Turnstile Playing on the "Never Enough, Part 2" Tour?

The trek gets underway Sept. 9 in Milwaukee at the Eagles Ballroom. A majority of the run centers on the middle U.S. and Canada before crossing back through the southwest and ending up Oct. 18 at the Observatory in Santa Ana, Calif.

See all the scheduled dates along with the support acts listed below.

Turnstile 2026 Tour Dates

Sept. 09 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Eagles Ballroom (with Texas Is The Reason and Haywire)

Sept. 11 - Detroit, Mich. @ Russell Industrial Center Lot (with Ceremony, HiTech, and King’s Command)

Sept. 12 - Toronto, Ontario @ Woodbine Park (with Yves Tumor, Saya Gray, and Pluto’s Kiss)

Sept. 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoor (with Thundercat, Angel Du$t, and Nourished By Time)

Sept. 16 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park (with Porches)

Sept. 19 - Tampa, Fla. @ England Brothers Park (with Hatebreed and Cold World)

Sept. 20 - Miami, Fla. @ Factory Town Infinity Room (with Mall Grab, Cold World, and Collateral)

Sept. 23 - Queens, N.Y. @ Forest Hills Stadium (with Clipse and julie)

Sept. 26 - Portland, Maine @ Thompson's Point (with Yves Tumor and Fiddlehead)

Sept. 29 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater (with Yves Tumor, Angel Du$t and Agnostic Front)

Oct. 03 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Zoo Amphitheatre (with Die Spitz)

Oct. 06 - Lawrence, Kan. @ The University of Kansas on The Hill (with Slayyyter and Die Spitz)

Oct. 07 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Arsenal BG Ballpark (with Vince Staples and Die Spitz)

Oct. 14 - Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura County Fairgrounds (with Pennywise and Die Spitz)

Oct. 15 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Amp at Craig Ranch Regional Park (with Vince Staples, Trash Talk, and Febuary)

Oct. 18 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory Festival Grounds (with Boy Harsher and Terror)

Turnstile turnstile 2026 tour admat

How Do I Get Tickets?

Ticket pre-sales for the "Never Enough Part 2" tour will begin this Thursday, June 25. The general on sale begins this Friday, June 26 at 10AM local time. To get ticketing information for all dates be sure to check the Turnstile website.

In addition to the newly announced "Never Enough, Part 2" trek, the band had previously announced a summer European tour and several fall festival appearances in the U.S. Ticketing information for those shows can also be found via the band's website.

See what other major rock and metal bands are touring in 2026 below.