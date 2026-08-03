VOTE: Better Birthday Boy – Bruce Dickinson vs. James Hetfield

We've got two major birthday celebrations this week as Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson turns 68 on Aug. 7 while Metallica's James Hetfield celebrates his 63rd birthday today (Aug. 3). These two musicians are two of the biggest names in metal and this week in Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show, we're going to let them battle it out for a special birthday boy block of songs. So who is your preferred metal frontman?

On one side, we've got Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson, one of the most energetic live performers in metal. He's generally brought a prominent presence to the stage while delivering such standouts as "The Number of the Beast," "Run to the Hills," "Infinite Dreams," "Flight of Icarus," "The Trooper," "The Wicker Man" and "Writing on the Wall" amongst others.

His competitor is Metalica's gritty centerpiece. Weilding underrated guitar chops and a fierce vocal delivery, Hetfield commands your attention onstage. He's been the voice throughout their career, from "Battery," "Master of Puppets," "Fight Fire With Fire," "Enter Sandman," "One," "Fuel," "Lux Aeterna" and plenty more favorites.

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

READ MORE: The 66 Best Hard Rock + Metal Frontmen of All Time

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both singers on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked vocalist will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.