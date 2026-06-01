Here are the 11 best U.K. prog rock groups of all time!

When you think of the history of progressive rock, you must think of the United Kingdom (comprised of Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland and of course, England). From early artists such as Yes, Genesis, Man, Jethro Tull and Beggars Opera to newer greats such as Porcupine Tree, Godsticks, Panic Room, Anathema and Cosmograf, the U.K. has always been the breeding ground for the subgenre’s shining stars.

Inevitably, that leads to an important – and immensely divisive – question: Who are the best prog rock groups from the area?

READ MORE: 11 Amazing Prog Rock Supergroups You Probably Never Knew About

Fortunately, we’ve got our answers below!

Even someone with only a surface-level knowledge of the style could bet their life’s savings that certain artists (mentioned above) will be here. On the other hand, though, other groups whom you might think are just as essential might be excluded for one reason or another.

Also, we’ve selected only bands that consistently represent “prog” in a traditional sense rather than prioritizing art rock or other types of rock (sorry, Radiohead and The Moody Blues).

We’re confident that you’ll be happy with the majority of our choices, though, which is why we’re so excited to share our picks for the 11 best U.K. prog rock groups of all time!

How many of these exceptional U.K. prog rock bands have you heard??

The 11 Best U.K. Prog Rock Groups of All Time Many of them are the best prog rock groups of all time in general! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

The Best Late Career Albums by 15 Classic Prog Rock + Metal Bands Still going strong after so many years.

The Rules: For this list, "late-career" references 21st century albums by artists who got their start in the '80s or earlier. Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum