Here are 11 prog rock bands whose third album is their best!

If you’ve been following us for a while, you’ll know that we love categorizing bands in a multitude of ways, including by which of their full-length studio collections is most impressive and commendable.

In particular, we’ve already rounded up nearly two dozen progressive rock bands whose first or second album is their best (and done the same for many progressive metal groups, of course). We've even paid tribute to prog metal artists who’ve yet to surpass their third LPs, and now, we’re maintaining parity by looking at the same thing on the prog rock side!

READ MORE: The 11 Best '80s Prog Rock Albums (Ranked)

Luckily, we’ve got at least one pick from almost every decade the subgenre’s been going, and as usually, we’re mixing popular choices and potential hot takes for both widely popular names and lesser-known collectives. Likewise, we’ve written about some of these records a lot already, but we’d be foolish not to give them more praise for exemplifying so well what we’re discussing here.

Now that we’ve gotten the fine print out of the way, we’d love for you to join us celebrating 11 prog rock bands whose third album is their best!

Do you agree with any (or, hopefully, all) of our picks? Let us know!

11 Prog Rock Bands Whose Third Album Is Their Best Warning: potential hot takes below! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

Twelve 21st Century Prog Rock + Metal Guitar Gods + Goddesses, by Crown Lands Here are the prog rock and metal guitar gods chosen by Crown Lands' Kevin Comeau, with his commentary on each! Keep scrolling to see all the picks. Gallery Credit: Kevin Comeau, Crown Lands