Here are 11 prog rock bands whose first album is their best!

It’s not often that an artist sets an unbeatable standard with their debut LP, as they usually refine their chemistry and sound on later releases. Yet, as Loudwire recently showed with our breakdown of nearly a dozen progressive metal bands whose first album is their best, it’s definitely possible.

With that in mind, we’re now scanning the progressive rock seas to see which prog rock bands managed the same achievement.

READ MORE: The Best Prog Rock Song of Each Year Since 1969

Given that the subgenre’s been around for almost 60 years – wow! – we had to sort through a lot of discographies to determine which bands were even in the running. Although at least half of these are far from having a unanimous consensus, we’re still going with them based on a mixture of our own feelings and what most fans seem to think within the prog rock community.

Also, we’re including solo artists in our breakdown because, well, they’re perfect examples whose absences would stand out like sore thumbs. Plus, and as with the aforementioned progressive metal sister list, we’re ignoring artists who have only one album since there’s nothing else to judge for them.

To be sure, all 11 prog rock bands below have incredible catalogs (even if some of them aren’t very large yet), but it’s their first albums that remain their best!





Did any of the bands below actually outdo themselves after their debut? Let us know!

11 Prog Rock Bands Whose First Album Is Their Best These prog rock artists immediately nailed what they were going for! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

The Best Prog Rock Band for Each Letter of the Alphabet A, B, C, D, E, F, G! Now you know which prog rock bands are key. Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum