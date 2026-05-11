Here are 11 amazing prog rock supergroups you probably never knew about!

Supergroups have been a regular part of progressive rock since the dawn of the subgenre, with the first one – Emerson, Lake & Palmer – bringing together Keith Emerson (ex-The Nice), Greg Lake (ex-King Crimson) and Carl Palmer (ex-Atomic Rooster) in 1970.

Since then, several other big supergroups have emerged, including Asia, Transatlantic and U.K. (in addition to progressive metal projects such as Sons of Apollo and Liquid Tension Experiment). Yet, there are exponentially more remarkable ones that too few people know about, which is why we’re writing – and you’re reading – this list!

READ MORE: The 10 Best Supergroups in Black Metal

We’re not saying that all of these collectives were (or have been) active for a while and/or produced a lot of work, nor are we suggesting that every member of every act was a huge star beforehand. Nevertheless, they deserve more widespread attention for having previously established talents come together to create something new and exciting (even if some people show up in multiple places).

Keep in mind, too, that we’ve put this list together for prog lovers and prog novices alike, so while genre experts might know about some of these acts, broader rock audiences almost certainly won’t. Of course, there are also groups that often elude even the most passionate prog rock historians.

Now, get ready to discover some great new collaborations as we uncover 11 amazing prog rock supergroups you probably never knew about!

How many of these amazing bands did you already know about? Let us know!

11 Amazing Prog Rock Supergroups You Probably Never Knew About Lesser-known collaborations from pre-established prog rock royalty! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

10 Best Rock + Metal Supergroups of the 1990s They arrived with established resumes, but in some cases the members of these supergroups added another level of success to their respective careers. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire