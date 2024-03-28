Pearl Jam Albums Ranked From Worst to Best

How would you rank Pearl Jam's albums from worst to best?

As the '80s gave way to the '90s, there was a restlessness in music with the state of hard rock. In 1991, a newly formed band called Pearl Jam came along at the right time as their aggressive sounds and personal lyrics connected with listeners everywhere, helping to launch a new sound dubbed "grunge" to the masses.

Over the next two decades-plus, Pearl Jam managed to not only thrive within grunge's heyday, but they managed to adapt with the times and outlast many of their peers while continually delivering evolving material.

Adept early in their career at pulling from personal experiences and delivering songs with the raw emotion and angst befitting of the subject matter, the band began to grow their sound and lyrical content over time, taking on political and social issues as well addressing the ideas of aging and mortality.

READ MORE: Why Pearl Jam's Early Listeners Were 'Dicks' to Eddie Vedder

The end result is a career blessed with a wealth of memorable albums and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. So as you can imagine, trying to rank their album output is not an easy task, but one we've taken on. Check out our rankings of Pearl Jam's albums in the gallery below.

Pearl Jam Albums Ranked See how we ranked Pearl Jam's studio albums from weakest to strongest. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire