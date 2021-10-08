Rock stars have long been associated with indulging in the excesses of "sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll." While that may have been true for certain artists in certain eras, by the early 1990s, that lifestyle was pretty much looked down upon.

Following the reign of Motley Crue, Poison and Warrant, Seattle bands such as Alice in Chains, Soundgarden, Pearl Jam and Nirvana were dominating the rock world between about 1992 and 1995. Their albums soared to the top of the charts, their videos and songs were played heavily by MTV and radio stations all around America and even their bleak sense of style became a fashion trend.

Even the behaviors of these musicians were quite different from the rock icons of the past. No longer was it cool to write about fast cars, partying and having sex. It wasn't special to have a grandiose visual performance. It wasn't manly to degrade women and treat them like objects (it never was).

Below, we discuss 8 ways that grunge and its many artists made rock 'n' roll less douchey.

8 Ways Grunge Made Rock Less Douchey "Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll" was no longer the mantra.