Pearl Jam Cancel Two More Tour Dates, Share Statement

After canceling their London stadium show last week "due to illness in the band," Pearl Jam have issued a statement about two more nixed tour dates, this time in Berlin, Germany.

The legendary grunge band's July 2 and July 3 dates were both canceled, in addition to the June 29 show in London. "Despite everyone's best efforts, the band has yet to make a full recovery," reads part of Pearl Jam's collective statement, which was shared on social media.

The U.K. and European leg of Pearl Jam's world tour in support of their latest album, Dark Matter, launched on June 22, but only two of those scheduled shows have been played so far.

"The impacts of this decision are not lost on us," the group continues, noting the myriad of inconveniences this creates for fans. "We wish a reschedule had been possible for this tour leg and hope to come back to Berlin soon," Pearl Jam adds, thanking fans for "continued understanding and support."

It has not been specified which member(s) of the band have fallen ill or what the illness is.

Read Pearl Jam's complete statement directly below.

We are sorry to share that the Pearl Jam concerts scheduled for Tuesday, July 2nd and Wednesday, July 3rd in Berlin are cancelled. Despite everyone's best efforts, the band has yet to make a full recovery. The impacts of this decision are not lost on us. We feel deeply that so many people spend their time, money, and emotional energy to get tickets and then to come see the band and it is heart wrenching to have to disappoint you. We also appreciate the many people whose hard work goes into making these shows happen. Please trust we never take these decisions lightly and try to do everything possible to show up for you all. We wish a reschedule had been possible for this tour leg and hope to come back to berlin soon. Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. Thank you for continued understanding and support, it means the world. -Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam's Previous Statement on Canceled London Show

On June 28, Pearl Jam informed fans that their show Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London had been canceled. It expresses similar sentiments described above as the band lamented their inability to play and the impact it has on those who were looking forward to the event.

