KISS Announce 2023 U.K. Tour Dates, Claim It’s Their Last-Ever Shows There

KISS have announced a handful of new dates to their farewell tour, which are set to take place in the U.K. next year. The band has claimed that these will be their last-ever U.K. shows.

The rockers' first concert of 2023 is one of the newly-announced dates, which will be in Plymouth, England on June 3. Then they'll have two more shows in other regions of England before they make their way around Europe throughout the rest of the month and into mid-July. Their final scheduled performance of 2023, as of now, is set for July 15 in Norway.

See the six newly-added U.K. dates below — these will supposedly be their last-ever shows there. Ticket sale information isn't currently available at this time for the new dates, but you can see the full list on their website.

KISS have claimed "final" tour dates in the past, and then the runs have exceeded well-beyond when they were expected to. In late September, the band's manager Doc McGhee stated that the tour, titled The End of the Road, would wrap up in late 2022 and wouldn't stretch into 2023. However, earlier this year, Gene Simmons remarked that the tour has been going so well that they were planning on adding 100 more stops along the way. So, their July 15 show in Norway is not necessarily their last.

KISS 2023 U.K. Tour Dates

June 3 - Plymouth, England @ Argyle Home Park

June 5 - Birmingham, England @ Resorts World Arena

June 6 - Newcastle, England @ Utilita Arena

July 5 - London, England @ The O2

July 7 - Manchester, England @ AO Arena

July 8 - Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro