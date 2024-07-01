We're here to debunk some lies the internet told about KISS.

If you've ever seen our Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction? series on YouTube, then you know how many things written on the internet about different musical artists tend to be false — especially because anyone can edit a Wikipedia page.

Fortunately, we've been able to speak to many of them and uncover the truth. Each episode features an in-depth interview with a musician where we read them bits from their Wikipedia page, and they tell us whether the information is factual or not.

This week's episode is all about KISS.

Over the years, we've spoken to Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley on separate occasions, so we compiled clips of all the lies that were written about the musicians' history into one video. You'll hear the incorrect versions of the stories found on Wikipedia, followed by what actually happened, as told by Simmons and Frehley.

Of course, even members of the same band remember some things differently at times.

In the video, Simmons and Frehley discuss the timeline of the band, the contributions of certain members, the inspiration for a couple of their songs, their iconic makeup and even some tidbits from their lives outside of the group.

You'll even get to hear what Simmons has Siri refer to him as.

Watch the compilation below.

Lies the Internet Told About KISS