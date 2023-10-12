Widow of KISS Guitar Tech Sues Band for Wrongful Death

KISS are being sued for wrongful death and negligence by the family of their late guitar technician Fran Stueber, who was KISS rocker Paul Stanley's longtime stage tech.

The family claims that Stueber's death in 2021 after he had contracted COVID-19 amid the band's ongoing farewell trek, the "End of the Road World Tour," was a "direct and proximate result of the dangerous condition created by defendants," the lawsuit states.

The defendants named in the suit, in addition to founding KISS members Stanley and fellow co-vocalist Gene Simmons, include the band's manager Doc McGhee, the tour's promoter Live Nation, and the hotel chain Marriott, as Rolling Stone reported this week.

A Rolling Stone investigation in 2021 claimed that several KISS roadies alleged that lax COVID protocols on the tour contributed to Stueber's death.

Stueber's widow, Catherine Stueber, and several other of her family members filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Oct. 11).

Fran's family claims that a "failure to enforce or have adequate COVID-19 policies or procedures caused a COVID-19 outbreak amongst band members and tour personnel" led to his death. They are seeking unspecified special damages, plus other damages related to lost income and medical expenses.

"Decedent suffered fatal injuries, and Plaintiffs suffered damages, including, but not limited to funeral and burial expenses, the permanent deprivation of the love companionship, affection solace, society, comfort, assistance, services and financial contributions, and moral support of Decedent in an amount according to proof at trial," the suit says.

KISS postponed a number of shows in 2021 after both Stanley and Simmons tested positive for COVID.

At the time of Fran's death, KISS refuted that they had inadequate COVID protocols on the road. "KISS and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows," the band said in a statement that year.

"The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines," they added.

In a personal tribute on Oct. 17, 2021, Stanley wrote, "My dear friend, buddy and guitar tech for 20 years, Fran Stueber died yesterday suddenly of COVID. Both on and offstage I depended on him for so much. My family loved him as did I. He was so proud of his wife and 3 boys as they were of him. I’m numb."

The End of the Road tour is set to conclude at the end of this year. It was first announced in 2018 and at one point scheduled to wrap in 2021. Eying their final scheduled show in December, Simmons recently said KISS is really calling it quits this time, while they're "on top." See KISS dates below.

KISS 2023 Tour Dates

Sept. 1, 2023 – Crandon, Wis. @ Int'l Raceway

Oct. 7, 2023 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium

Oct. 13, 2023 – Dubai, UAE @ Coca-Cola Arena

Oct. 19, 2023 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Arena

Oct. 20, 2023 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesar's Arena

Oct. 22, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Fieldhouse

Oct. 23, 2023 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone

Oct. 25, 2023 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Ctr

Oct. 27, 2023 – Ft. Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 29, 2023 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Nov. 1, 2023 – Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena

Nov. 3, 2023 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Nov. 6, 2023 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge

Nov. 8, 2023 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 10, 2023 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Nov. 12, 2023 – Calgary, Alberta @ Saddledome

Nov. 13, 2023 – Saskatoon, Sask. @ SaskTel Ctr

Nov. 15, 2023 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ CanadaLife

Nov. 18, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell

Nov. 19, 2023 – Quebec, Quebec @ Videotron Ctr

Nov. 21, 2023 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Ctr

Nov. 22, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank

Nov. 24, 2023 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Boling Arena

Nov. 25, 2023 – Indianapolis. Ind. @ Fieldhouse

Nov. 27, 2023 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Nov. 29, 2023 – Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Arena

Dec. 1, 2023 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG

Dec. 2, 2023 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG

