KISS Cancel First Show of Upcoming European ‘End of the Road’ Leg
KISS are preparing to set out on the 12th European leg of their ongoing "End of the Road" farewell tour. However, the first date of the upcoming stretch — scheduled for June 3 at Home Park Stadium in Plymouth, England — has been canceled.
In a statement from KISS and the promoter Robomagic, per PlymouthLive, it was said that due to "logistical reasons," the gig will no longer proceed.
The KISS leg will now start June 5 in Birmingham, England. KISS are due to play in the U.S. at Sonic Temple Festival before heading across the pond.
Travel and equipment complications were also said to contribute to the cancelation. Fans with tickets will be able to get a refund, or can exchange their ticket for one of the KISS shows in Birmingham, Newcastle, London, Manchester or Glasgow.
A Robomagic spokesperson said, "Ticket holders can exchange their Plymouth tickets for other U.K. dates on the End of the Road Tour or request a refund. Please contact the point of purchase."
A Home Park rep added, "We are really sorry to hear that KISS can no longer perform at Home Park Stadium this summer. Ticket holders are advised to contact the agent they purchased their tickets from."
KISS at the End of the Road
KISS' End of the Road World Tour is scheduled to conclude this year. First announced in 2018, it was at one point scheduled to end in 2021. See upcoming KISS dates below. Get tickets here.
See a list of other rock and metal bands touring in 2023.
Kiss 2023 Tour Dates
May 27 – Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple
June 5 – Birmingham, England @ Home Park
June 6 – Newcastle, England @ Resorts World
June 10 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
June 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
June 13 – Belgium, Brussels @ Palais 12
June 15 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest
June 17 – Munchen, Germany @ Konigsplatz
June 19 – Krakow, Poland @ Arena Krakow
June 21 – Dresden, Germany @ Halle 1
June 22 – Berlin, Germany @ Schmeling Halle
June 25 – Cartagena, Spain @ Rock Imperium
June 27 – Lyon, France @ Halle Garnier
June 29 – Tuscany, Italy @ Lucca Festival
July 1 – Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena
July 2 – Cologne, Germany @ Laxness Arena
July 5 – London, England @ O2 Arena
July 7 – Manchester, England @ AO Arena
July 8 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro
July 12 – Rattvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla Amp.
July 13 – Rattvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla Amp.
July 15 – Tonsberg, Norway @ Kaldnes
Oct. 29 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
Nov. 1 – Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena
Nov. 3 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
Nov. 6 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 8 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
Nov. 10 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
Nov. 12 – Calgary, Alberta @ Saddledome
Nov. 13 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Ctr
Nov. 15 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Ctr
Nov. 18 – Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell
Nov. 19 – Quebec, Quebec @ Videotron Ctr
Nov. 21 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Ctr
Nov. 22 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 24 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena
Nov. 25 – Indianapolis. Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Nov. 27 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
Nov. 29 – Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Arena
Dec. 1 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Dec. 2 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden