KISS are preparing to set out on the 12th European leg of their ongoing "End of the Road" farewell tour. However, the first date of the upcoming stretch — scheduled for June 3 at Home Park Stadium in Plymouth, England — has been canceled.

In a statement from KISS and the promoter Robomagic, per PlymouthLive, it was said that due to "logistical reasons," the gig will no longer proceed.

The KISS leg will now start June 5 in Birmingham, England. KISS are due to play in the U.S. at Sonic Temple Festival before heading across the pond.

Travel and equipment complications were also said to contribute to the cancelation. Fans with tickets will be able to get a refund, or can exchange their ticket for one of the KISS shows in Birmingham, Newcastle, London, Manchester or Glasgow.

A Robomagic spokesperson said, "Ticket holders can exchange their Plymouth tickets for other U.K. dates on the End of the Road Tour or request a refund. Please contact the point of purchase."

A Home Park rep added, "We are really sorry to hear that KISS can no longer perform at Home Park Stadium this summer. Ticket holders are advised to contact the agent they purchased their tickets from."

KISS at the End of the Road

KISS' End of the Road World Tour is scheduled to conclude this year. First announced in 2018, it was at one point scheduled to end in 2021. See upcoming KISS dates below. Get tickets here.

Kiss 2023 Tour Dates

May 27 – Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

June 5 – Birmingham, England @ Home Park

June 6 – Newcastle, England @ Resorts World

June 10 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

June 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 13 – Belgium, Brussels @ Palais 12

June 15 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 17 – Munchen, Germany @ Konigsplatz

June 19 – Krakow, Poland @ Arena Krakow

June 21 – Dresden, Germany @ Halle 1

June 22 – Berlin, Germany @ Schmeling Halle

June 25 – Cartagena, Spain @ Rock Imperium

June 27 – Lyon, France @ Halle Garnier

June 29 – Tuscany, Italy @ Lucca Festival

July 1 – Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena

July 2 – Cologne, Germany @ Laxness Arena

July 5 – London, England @ O2 Arena

July 7 – Manchester, England @ AO Arena

July 8 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

July 12 – Rattvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla Amp.

July 13 – Rattvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla Amp.

July 15 – Tonsberg, Norway @ Kaldnes

Oct. 29 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Nov. 1 – Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena

Nov. 3 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Nov. 6 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 8 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 10 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Nov. 12 – Calgary, Alberta @ Saddledome

Nov. 13 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Ctr

Nov. 15 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Ctr

Nov. 18 – Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell

Nov. 19 – Quebec, Quebec @ Videotron Ctr

Nov. 21 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Ctr

Nov. 22 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 24 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Nov. 25 – Indianapolis. Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 27 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Nov. 29 – Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Arena

Dec. 1 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Dec. 2 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden