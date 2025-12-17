Cheap Trick have released an official statement regarding the band's Kennedy Center Honors performance honoring KISS earlier this month.

The band covered KISS's "Rock and Roll All Nite" to close out the performances for the evening on Dec. 7. Earlier today (Dec. 17), Cheap Trick revealed why they decided to play the event in a post on social media.

Why Cheap Trick Played Kennedy Center Honors

Cheap Trick said in a statement that the band was asked to perform in honor of their "lifelong brothers in KISS and to support artists and the arts."

"We agreed to do it for those reasons and no others."

It was not made clear who asked Cheap Trick to perform at the event.

Some comments on Cheap Trick's social media leading up to the statement expressed displeasure with the band's decision to participate in the Kennedy Center Honors event, which President Donald Trump hosted.

Reactions To Cheap Trick Performing At Trump-Hosted Event

Cheap Trick's social media currently does not show any posts from the Kennedy Center Honors event. A Dec. 8 post showing the band along with magician Criss Angel at the event has been removed from their Instagram.

Cheap Trick did not share details about the performance on social media, but that hasn't stopped comments about the band's participation popping up elsewhere.

The band made no mention of the Kennedy Center Honors gig in its "Today in Cheap Trick History" Facebook post shared by the band on Dec. 7, their only post on that day. Instead, they focused on their Lap of Luxury album spending 31 straight weeks on the Billboard 200 in 1988.

"And you DESTROYED this memory by performing for a fascist," Kate Karwowska commented.

Comments from those displeased with Cheap Trick's choice to play the Kennedy Center Honors continued in subsequent posts that had nothing to do with the event.

"Disappointed to find out you guys played at the Mango Messiah's Kennedy Center event... Hope you got paid a fug-ton of money," one fan wrote. "I expect nothing better from KISS... but not you guys!"

Cheap Trick's Connection to KISS

Cheap Trick has maintained a longstanding connection to KISS through the years. The Rockford, Illinois band was tasked to serve as the opening act on KISS's 1977 Love Gun Tour.

A year later, KISS was name-dropped in one of Cheap Trick's biggest songs, "Surrender."

Cheap Trick, "Surrender"

Why KISS Was Honored

KISS were among five honorees celebrated during the 48th Kennedy Center Honors this year. They joined country musician George Strait, disco pioneer Gloria Gaynor and actors Sylvester Stallone and Michael Crawford.

The ceremony is meant to honor those for their lifetime achievement in the performing arts community.

"KISS, one of the most successful Gold Record Award-winning groups in American history, has sold over 100 million albums worldwide," the Kennedy Center says on its website. "Rising from New York's rock scene to the pinnacle of rock royalty, they've earned countless awards, including induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 23.