11 Essential ’70s Rock Albums Everyone Should Own on Vinyl
Where should you start if you want to represent the '70s in your vinyl collection? Luckily we've got a few selections for essentials that should send you on your way to repeated needle drops and spins that will surely keep you engaged.
The '70s were an interesting decade in which rock made some truly significant shifts. Led Zeppelin changed the face of heavy rock and dominated for a full decade. The Who drifted away from their poppier Brit rock beginnings and became one of the loudest and most prominent bands on the scene. And you had AC/DC and Van Halen emerging from the clubs and pubs to being raucous top draws by the end of the decade.
It was a decade that introduced us to punk rock, saw the rapid development of progressive rock and saw some truly intriguing concept albums brought to the forefront.
We aim to give you some variety and all of that is represented here. That said, the '70s were an amazing decade for rock and there's plenty to continue digging into beyond our 11 starter picks here. Whether it be shopping online or visiting your local record store to pick up some fresh wax from classic artists, we envy your adventure and wish you happy listening.
Led Zeppelin, IV (1971)
Key Tracks: "Black Dog," "Rock and Roll," "Stairway to Heaven"
Van Halen, Van Halen (1978)
Key Tracks: "Runnin' With the Devil," "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love," "You Really Got Me"
Deep Purple, Machine Head (1972)
Key Tracks: "Highway Star," "Smoke on the Water," "Space Truckin'"
The Who, Who's Next (1971)
Key Tracks: "Baba O'Riley," "Won't Get Fooled Again," "Behind Blue Eyes"
KISS, Destroyer (1976)
Key Tracks: "Detroit Rock City," "Shout It Out Loud," "Beth"
AC/DC, Highway to Hell (1979)
Key Tracks: "Highway to Hell," "Touch Too Much," "If You Want Blood (You've Got It)"
Queen, News of the World (1977)
Key Tracks: "We Will Rock You," "We Are the Champions," "Spread Your Wings"
Pink Floyd, The Wall (1979)
Key Tracks: "Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2," "Comfortably Numb," "Run Like Hell"
Fleetwood Mac, Rumours (1977)
Key Tracks: "Go Your Own Way," "Don't Stop," "The Chain"
The Clash, London Calling (1979)
Key Tracks: "London Calling," "Clampdown," "Train in Vain"
Ramones, Ramones (1976)
Key Tracks: "Blitzkrieg Bop," "Beat on the Brat," "Havana Affair"
