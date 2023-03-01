During a highly publicized appearance on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM, KISS have officially announced the final show of their End of the Road farewell tour, which will take place on Dec. 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the second of back-to-back nights.

There had been other proposed end dates for the rock legends just on this tour alone (which began in 2018) with manager Doc McGhee floating a couple loose timelines before declaring earlier this year that KISS will indeed put on their final tour performance in 2023.

Notably, this trek is not the first time the group has made an attempt to retire and there will surely be speculation about the legitimacy of this announcement.

Considering the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers booked a set of 2023 U.K. dates and mentioned it'd be their last shows in the region, it really does appear that KISS are winding down their 50-year touring career with lone mainstays Paul Stanley having turned 71 earlier this year and Gene Simmons set to turn 74 this summer.

The band specifically noted this is the end of the farewell tour, leaving the door open for other opportunities such as one-off shows, residencies or festival appearances. Only time will tell.

See all of KISS' upcoming tour dates at their website and for your chance to see them, perhaps for the final time, get tickets here.

Bands Who Had Final Tours That Weren’t Final Whether due to interpersonal turmoil, the desire to pursue other creative endeavors and/or something else, here are 10 acts who – intentionally or not – announced final tours that, well, weren’t actually final.

