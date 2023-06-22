The end of the road for KISS has been a long one.

But the classic band's ongoing "End of the Road World Tour" is due to conclude at the end of this year after it was first announced in 2018 and, at one point, scheduled to wrap in 2021. Now, eying their final show in December 2023, KISS rocker Gene Simmons said KISS is really calling it quits this time — while they're "on top."

It's just a matter of physics, he explained.

"At a certain point, Mother Nature takes over no matter what your plans are," Simmons tells the Australian news show The Sunday Project, as Guitar.com reported.

READ MORE: KISS Canceled the First Show of Their Current 'End of the Road' European Leg

The KISS figurehead continues, "At a certain time, you've gotta have the dignity and pride but also the love and admiration of your fans to know when it's time to call it quits."

Comparing the endurance of KISS to that of an athlete, Simmons said the group he carries with longtime bandmate Paul Stanley doesn't want to overstay its welcome.

"We've all seen boxers that stay in the ring too long," the KISS bassist and co-vocalist adds, "and we've all seen bands that stay on the stage too long. So I'm still looking pretty damn good. But that's not the point. The point is the physical nature of what we do is gonna limit how long we do it."

KISS Quitting While the Quitting's Good

Simmons says, "We introduce ourselves with, 'You wanted the best, you got the best — the hottest band in the world.' I don't wanna be in one of those bands where the fans just say, Oh, you should have seen them back in 1804 when they were really rocking."

He surmises, "Right here, right now, either be a champion or get off the stage. So we're gonna quit while the quitting's good — while we're on top."

Underneath the video, see KISS' remaining 2023 tour dates for their End of the Road World Tour. Below that, find a list of other rock bands touring this year. Get Loudwire's newsletter and the Loudwire app for more rock and metal news from around the world.

KISS' Gene Simmons on The Sunday Project - June 4, 2023

KISS 2023 World Tour Dates

June 22 – Berlin, Germany @ Schmeling Halle

June 25 – Cartagena, Spain @ Rock Imperium

June 27 – Lyon, France @ Halle Garnier

June 29 – Tuscany, Italy @ Lucca Festival

July 1 – Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena

July 2 – Cologne, Germany @ Laxness Arena

July 5 – London, England @ O2 Arena

July 7 – Manchester, England @ AO Arena

July 8 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

July 12 – Rattvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla Amp.

July 13 – Rattvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla Amp.

July 15 – Tonsberg, Norway @ Kaldnes

Sept. 1 – Crandon, Wis. @ Int'l Raceway

Oct. 7 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium

Oct. 13 – Dubai, UAE @ Coca-Cola Arena

Oct. 19 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Arena

Oct. 20 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesar's Arena

Oct. 22 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Fieldhouse

Oct. 23 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 25 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Ctr

Oct. 27 – Ft. Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 29 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Nov. 1 – Palm Springs, Calif. @ Acrisure Arena

Nov. 3 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Nov. 6 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 8 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 10 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Nov. 12 – Calgary, Alberta @ Saddledome

Nov. 13 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Ctr

Nov. 15 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Ctr

Nov. 18 – Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell

Nov. 19 – Quebec, Quebec @ Videotron Ctr

Nov. 21 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Ctr

Nov. 22 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 24 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Nov. 25 – Indianapolis. Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 27 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Nov. 29 – Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Arena

Dec. 1 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Dec. 2 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden