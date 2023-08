Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce Over 60 Tour Dates for Late 2023

Trans-Siberian Orchestra have announced over 60 North American tour dates for the upcoming holiday season.

The run, which features two different touring lineups to maximize the amount of performances, as well as matinee and evening shows at several tour stops to further meet demand, will take place from Nov. 15 through Dec. 30.

The project was originally conceived by the now deceased composer and producer Paul O'Neill alongside Savatage members Jon Oliva and Al Pitrelli. Throughout the years, various other metal musicians have taken part in touring, including Alex Skolnick (Testament), Bill Hudson (NorthTale, I Am Morbid, Doro), Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake), Russell Allen (Symphony X), now late bassist David Z (Adrenaline Mob) and so many more.

A fan club pre-sale is set to take place on Sept. 7 at 10AM local time. A public on-sale date has yet to be announced, but will at some point in the near future.

See the complete list of stops further down the page and head to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra website for more information.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, 2023 Winter Tour Video

Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2023 Tour Dates

Nov. 15 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov. 15 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Mid-America Center - 7:30 PM

Nov. 16 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena - 7:30 PM

Nov. 17 - Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum - 7:30 PM

Nov. 18 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov. 18 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov. 19 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov. 19 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena - 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov. 21 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov. 22 - Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center - 7:30 PM

Nov. 24 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov. 24 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena - 7:30 PM

Nov. 25 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov. 25 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov. 26 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov. 26 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov. 29 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena - 7:30 PM

Nov. 29 - San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center - 7:30 PM

Nov. 30 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Blue Cross Arena - 7:30 PM

Nov. 30 - Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center - 7:30 PM

Dec. 1 - Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 1 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 2 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 2 - Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 3 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 3 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 6 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena - 7:30 PM

Dec. 6 - Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena - 7:30 PM

Dec. 7 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena - 7:30 PM

Dec. 7 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center - 7:30 PM

Dec. 8 - Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 8 - Ft Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 9 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 9 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 10 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Gas South Arena - 2:00 PM 7:30 PM

Dec. 10 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 13 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena - 7:30 PM

Dec. 13 - New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center - 7:30 PM

Dec. 14 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena - 7:30 PM

Dec. 14 - Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum - 7:30 PM

Dec. 15 - Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 15 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center - 7:30 PM

Dec. 16 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 16 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 17 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 17 - St Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 20 - Elmont, N.Y. @ UBS Arena - 7:30 PM

Dec. 20 - Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 21 - Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 21 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - 7:30 PM

Dec. 22 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 22 - Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 23 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 23 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena - 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 26 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 26 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 27 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 28 - Dayton, Ohio @ Nutter Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 28 - Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 29 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 30 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec. 30 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center - 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM

