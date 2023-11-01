Mick Mars Celebrates New Solo Music, Says Struggle Inside Motley Crue ‘Is Just the Way Bands Work’

On Halloween, Mick Mars revealed he's planning on celebrating a "first" in his career with the release of his debut solo record, The Other Side of Mars, in 2024. Hours after the news came out, Mars joined Chuck Armstrong on Loudwire Nights to discuss the new album.

"It's something I've wanted to do for the past 40 years," Mars admitted. "I've just been able to get around to it when I'm in this age that I am now, so I guess it was time really."

Mars told Chuck that even though he's had ideas for a solo record for decades, he's glad he waited until now to actually record it.

"It's totally different than what it would have been 20 years ago, 30 years ago."

The first taste of The Other Side of Mars is the pummeling track, "Loyal to the Lie," a song that Mars has been working on for around five years.

"I had prior commitments with [Motley Crue] and stuff like that," he said. "[I was] in between trying to weave my solo stuff together, now I'm on my own — it came together pretty quickly."

Mick Mars Reflects on Motley Crue

Along with the news of his new album, Mars took some time to talk about his history with Motley Crue. Even though he didn't discuss any current litigation between him and his former bandmates, Mars was open about Crue.

"There's the typical band that's been together for 900,000 years," he explained to Chuck, "and they get in arguments and then not in arguments and you know, kiss and makeup and all that stuff. It's just the way bands work — like Mick [Jagger] and Keith [Richards] ... It's all good."

2023 marks the 40th anniversary of the release of Shout at the Devil, a record that Mars is quick to reflect on, too.

"I think about that stuff and what I've accomplished with the other guys. [It's like] reminiscing about your childhood. I mean, I wasn't a child, but you know, it was a big part of me."

What Else Did Mick Mars Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Why he hopes The Other Side of Mars is a journey for the listener

Why he thinks bands struggle with putting out their sophomore album

What it was like working with longtime friend and Motley Crue producer Michael Wagener on his new solo album

