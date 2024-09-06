It was a relatively light schedule of tour announcements this week with four rock and metal acts announcing new dates. Plus there were a giant reunion, a handful of festival and music benefit announcements.

Leading the way on the tour front this week was the Dave Matthews Band, who announced a handful of November stops including multiple nights at New York's Madison Square Garden and the Mohegan Sun Arena. It's also that time of year for Trans-Siberian Orchestra to hit you with a wealth of dates where you can catch their annual Christmas extravaganza. This year, they're celebrating 20 years of "The Lost Christmas Eve" production.

The big news of the week was Linkin Park's reunion with new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain joining the band's lineup. After their Thursday global livestream, the band announced a world tour that includes a pair of U.S. dates.

It's also a week in which Neil Young has announced his "Harvest Moon" benefit with Stephen Stills and Masanga, the Hell's Heroes festival completed their 2025 lineup and some of punk's finest were announced for Punk in the Park San Diego.

See all the week's big concert and touring announcements below.

Dave Matthews Band

Tour Dates: Nov. 15 - 23

Support Acts: None Listed

Girlschool

Tour Dates: Oct. 16 - Nov. 5

Support Acts: Lilian Axe, Alcatraz

Suuns

Tour Dates: Nov. 14 - 22

Support Acts: None Listed

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Tour Dates: Nov. 13 - Dec. 30

Support Acts: None Listed

Note: These dates are in support of the 20th anniversary of "The Lost Christmas Eve."

Also of Note:

* The Linkin Park reunion is official. As part of a world tour this fall, the band will play two U.S. dates at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles Sept. 11 and New York City's Barclays Center on Sept. 16.

* Neil Young will headline the "Harvest Moon" concert benefit aiding The Painted Turtle Camp and The Bridge School on Oct. 5 in Lake Hughes, California. Stephen Stills and Masanga have also been announced as special guests with additional support expected to be added.

* The Offspring, Pennywise, Streetlight Manifesto, Face to Face, Manic Hispanic, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Buck-O-Nine, Slaughterhouse and Winterhaven have signed on to play Punk in the Park San Diego on Nov. 16 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

* The full lineup for the 2025 edition of the Hell's Heroes Festival has been revealed. Saxon, Samael, Abbath, Crimson Glory, Warlord, Cavalera, SA Slayer, Sadus, Coroner, Exciter, Absu and many more are set to perform the weekend of March 20-22, 2025 at the White Oak Music Hall in Houston, Texas.

