Trans-Siberian Orchestra are back for an amazing 109 performances scheduled in multiple markets over the course of November and December.

The heavy-sounding holiday rite of passage returns for 2024 with multiple casts performing the 20th anniversary of the rock opera "The Lost Christmas Eve" for the first time since 2013. The band also notes two other milestones associated with this year's run as they will play to their 20 millionth customer and they will have donated $20 million to charity from their annual touring runs.

It has been tradition for Trans-Siberian Orchestra to donate at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity.

TSO's music director and lead guitarist, Al Pitrelli said, “When I was working on Lost Christmas Eve with Paul O'Neill, we talked a lot about time. He said that losing money or things wasn't as bad as losing time. Material losses can be recovered, but you can never get time back. That's why he always thought it was never too late to change. Never too late for forgiveness. People can make things right, forgive each other, and reconnect. The Lost Christmas Eve is about that hope: it's never too late for any of us."

About "The Lost Christmas Eve"

"The Lost Christmas Eve" is a product of the imagination of and based on TSO’s double-platinum CD of the same name. The plot is one that resonates with people deeply over the holiday season.

Alone on Christmas Eve, a bitter old businessman wandered New York City. Once a rising star, he’d traded love, family, and joy for a life of solitude and regret. The tragic loss of his wife hardened his heart, pushing him away from his infant son and into decades of isolation. Then, a chance encounter with a mysterious girl led him to a life-altering phone call. His son, who he abandoned decades ago, was alive, a gentle soul caring for troubled newborns in a maternity ward. After seeking him out, the son gives a silent and forgiving gaze to his long-lost father. As they sit together, comforting innocent infants, a new reunited life together begins.

To commemorate its 20th anniversary, Rhino will be releasing special vinyl pressings of "The Lost Christmas Eve" hitting retail stores nationwide beginning Sept.13. These collector's editions come as 2-LP sets housed in stunning gatefold jackets with a deluxe 20-page book.

Music lovers can choose from the standard black vinyl, cobalt, or crystal-clear vinyl pressings. For the ultimate collector's experience, fans can also head directly to the TSO store on Sept. 13. There, they'll find an exclusive "The Lost Christmas Eve" vinyl package. This premium package boasts a sculpted embossed sparkly-foil gatefold jacket housed in a protective slipcase. Inside, fans will discover not only the 2LPs on "solar flare" colored vinyl, but also the deluxe 20-page book, plus an extra insert filled with exclusive content.

How to Get Tickets

Pre-sales for TSO fan club members begin on Sept. 5 at 10AM local time with additional pre-sales starting Sept. 12 at 10AM local time. The general on sale is set to begin on Friday, Sept. 13 at 10AM local time. Beginning with the general on sale, special $49.99* tickets will be available for one week or while supplies last. For more details on tour dates and ticket sales, visit www.trans-siberian.com.

2024 Trans-Siberian Open Scheduled Performances

Nov. 13 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Mid-America Center 7PM

Nov. 13 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center 2PM & 7PM

Nov. 14 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena 7PM

Nov. 15 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum 7PM

Nov. 16 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena 3PM & 7:30PM

Nov. 16 - Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center 3PM & 7:30PM

Nov. 17 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena 2PM & 7PM

Nov. 17 - Erie, Pa. @ Erie Insurance Arena 2:30PM & 7PM

Nov. 20 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena 7:30PM

Nov. 20 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center 3PM & 7PM

Nov. 21 - Boise, Idaho @ ExtraMile Arena 7PM

Nov. 21 - State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center 7PM

Nov. 22 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena 7PM

Nov. 22 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre 3PM & 8PM

Nov. 23 - Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center 3PM & 7:30PM

Nov. 23 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena 3PM & 7:30PM

Nov. 24 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center 2:30PM & 7PM

Nov. 24 - Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza 2:30PM & 7:30PM

Nov. 27 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre 7:30PM

Nov. 27 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center 2:30PM & 7PM

Nov. 29 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Orleans Arena 3PM & 7:30PM

Nov. 29 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena 2:30PM & 7PM

Nov. 30 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center 3PM & 7:30PM

Nov. 30 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center 3PM & 8PM

Dec. 1 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 1 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena 3PM & 8PM

Dec. 4 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center 7PM

Dec. 4 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center 7PM

Dec. 5 - Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena 7PM

Dec. 5 - Charleston W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum 7PM

Dec. 6 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 6 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center 7PM

Dec. 7 - Dayton, Ohio @ Nutter Center 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 7 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 8 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 8 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 11 - Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC 7PM

Dec. 11 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena 7PM

Dec. 12 - Columbia S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena 7PM

Dec. 12 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena 7PM

Dec. 13 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena 4PM & 8PM

Dec. 13 - Sunrise, Fla. @ Amerant Bank Arena 7:30PM

Dec. 14 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 14 - Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center 2:30PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 15 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Gas South Arena 2PM & 7PM

Dec. 15 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena 2:30PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 18 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena 7PM

Dec. 18 - St Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center 7PM

Dec. 19 - Charlottesville, VA. @ John Paul Jones Arena 7PM

Dec. 19 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7PM

Dec. 20 - Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 20 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 21 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena 2:30PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 21 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 22 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 22 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 23 - Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena 3PM & 8PM

Dec. 23 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 26 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 26 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 27 - Cleveland, OHio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 27 - San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 28 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 28 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena 3PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 30 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center 3:00PM & 7:30PM

Dec. 30 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM