Better Lovers have announced that they are parting ways with singer Greg Puciato.

The metalcore outfit, which formed after the dissolution of Every Time I Die back in 2023, announced the move in a social media post revealing their intent to move "in another direction."

The band features guitarists Jordan Buckley and Will Putney, bassist Stephen Micciche and drummer Clayton Holyoak. Over the course of their brief run with Puciato they recorded 2023's God Made Me an Animal EP followed by their 2024 debut album, Highly Irresponsible.

What Did Better Lovers Say About Their Split With Greg Puciato?

In a statement posted to their Instagram account, Better Lovers shared the following statement:

Better Lovers is parting ways with Greg Puciato. We’re proud of the work we’ve done together but we are moving in another direction. To all of our fans, thank you for riding with us these past few years. We’ve accomplished so much in such a short time with your support and we’re still beyond excited to continue down this road with you. The four of us are finishing writing a new album which we are extremely proud of and currently looking for a new singer. Thanks for your understanding , we’ll see you soon.

UPDATE: Shortly after Better Lovers announced the split, Puciato himself commented through his Instagram Stories.

Sharing a screenshot of the Better Lovers statement, he commented, "No bad blood. Everyone's cool. Don't speculate. Love these people and love the band. Rooting for them all collectively and individually. Thanks to everyone for making the last few years special. Long live the frog."

greg puciato statement on better lovers exit Instagram: @gregpuciato loading...

Just a week ago, the members of Better Lovers had posted on their Instagram account about the fun they were having while touring in Australia.

Puciato has remained active with several bands since The Dillinger Escape Plan concluded their time together. In the last few years, he's joined Jerry Cantrell during his solo touring. And just last week, it was announced that The Black Queen, one of his previous projects, would be reactivating for shows this spring.

READ MORE: Better Lovers' Greg Puciato Names His Favorite Power Ballads

Better Lovers have not tipped if they have someone in mind to replace Puciato moving forward.

Check out a gallery of some of the best rock and metal replacement singers below.