16 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2023)
Whoa! We hope you've been saving your money, cause we've got 16 big new rock and metal tours that were announced this week, including some big names that will sure to be major draws. In addition, there are a number of specialty shows that are also vying for your concert dollar, so which ones will you check out?
Will you be stadium hopping with Foo Fighters? Does a Ministry / Gary Numan / Front Line Assembly bill scratch your industrial itch? Do you just want to throw down with Neck Deep, Drain and others? Those are just some of the bigger tours, while you can also catch buzzy upstarts such as Meet Me @ the Altar, LANY and more. And we should also mention, Geddy Lee is hitting the road on aa spoken word tour to promote his new book.
Who is playing where and when? Just scroll down and see all of the major concert events announced this past week.
Blacklite District
Support Act: None Listed.
Ticketing Info: https://ffm.live/xlt2.bio
Nov. 03 - Omaha, Neb. @ Beach House
Nov. 05 - Wichita, Kan. @ The Wave
Nov. 07 - Pekin, Ill. @ Twisted Spoke
Nov. 08 - Urbana, Ill. @ The Canopy Club
Nov. 09 - Portage, Wis. @ Studio 301
Nov. 10 - Chicago, Ill. @ WC Social Club
Nov. 11 - Dubuque, Iowa @ Smokestack
Nov. 12 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Lefty's
Devil Master
Support Act: Fuming Mouth, Final Gasp
Notes: Devil Master are touring in support of their 2022 album, Ecstasies of Never Ending Night.
Oct. 31 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ St Vitus
Nov. 01 - Troy, N.Y. @ El Dorado Bar
Nov. 02 - Cambridge, Mass. @ The Middle East
Nov. 03 - Montreal, Quebec @ Le Foufounes Electriques
Nov. 04 - Toronto, Ontario @ Nineteen Seventy Eight
Nov. 06 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ X-Ray Bar
Nov. 07 - Chicago, Ill. @ Beat Kitchen
Nov. 09 - Denver, Colo. @ Hi-Dive
Nov. 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Aces High
Nov. 13 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Cobalt
Nov. 14 - Seattle, Wash. @ Substation
Nov. 15 - Portland, Ore. @ Dante's
Nov. 17 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Thee Stork Room
Nov. 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Midnight Hour
Nov. 19 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick
Nov. 20 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Pub Rock
Nov. 21 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Moonlight
Nov. 24 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk
Nov. 25 - Dallas, Texas @ Cheap Steak's
Nov. 28 - Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum
Nov. 29 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Earl
Nov. 30 - Chapel Hill, N.c. @ Local 506
Dec. 01 - Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club
Dec. 02 - Baltimore, Md. @ Ottobar
Dec. 03 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts
Econoline Crush
Support Act: None listed.
Notes: Econoline Crush are promoting the new song "Locked in Your Stone" from their upcoming When the Devil Drives album.
Ticketing Info: https://www.econolinecrushmusic.com
Oct. 27 - Sudbury, Ontario @ Townhouse
Oct. 28 - London, Ontario @ London Music Hall
Nov. 2 - St. Catharines, Ontario @ The Warehouse
Nov. 3 - Hamilton, Ontario @ Corktown
Nov. 4 - Kitchener, Ontario @ The Hub
Nov. 8 - Sarnia, Ontario @ Imperial Theatre
Nov. 9 - Toronto, Ontario @ Lee's Palace
Nov. 10 - Oshawa, Ontario @ Biltmore Theatre
Nov. 14 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bar Le Ritz
Nov. 15 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Le Anti
Nov. 17 - Thunder Bay, Ontario @ eVents
Nov. 18 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ The Park Theatre
Foo Fighters
Support Act: The Pretenders, The Hives, Mammoth WVH, Amyl and the Sniffers, Alex G. L7
Notes: The "Everything or Nothing at All" tour hits North American stadiums in 2024.
Ticketing Info: https://foofighters.com/tour-dates/
July 17 - New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field *
July 19 - New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field #
July 21 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park #
July 23 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium #
July 25 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Great American Ballpark *
July 28 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field **
Aug. 3 - Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High *
Aug. 7 - San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park $
Aug. 9 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ BMO Stadium #
Aug. 11 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ BMO Stadium %
Aug. 16 – Portland, Ore. @ Providence Park Soccer Stadium %
Aug. 18 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park %
* Pretenders & Mammoth WVH Support
** Pretenders & L7 Support
# The Hives & Amyl and The Sniffers Support
$ The Hives & Alex G Support
% Pretenders & Alex G Support
Giant Rooks
Support Act: None Listed.
Notes: The group is supporting their How Have You Been? album.
Ticketing Info: https://www.giant-rooks.com
April 8 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House
April 9 - Montreal, Quebec @ Beanfield Theatre
April 11 - Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live
April 12 - New York, N.Y. @ Warsaw
April 13 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts
April 14 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
April 16 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Lincoln Theater
April 17 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground
April 19 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West
April 20 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East
April 21 - Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall
April 23 - Denver, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre
April 25 - Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom
April 26 - Seattle, Wash. @ Crocodile
April 27 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom
April 29 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Bimbo's 365 Club
April 30 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Regent Theater
May 1 - San Diego, Calif. @ Music Box
May 2 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom
May 4 - Austin, Texas @ Antone's
May 5 - Dallas, Texas @ The Echo
HEALTH
Support Act: Pixel Grip, King Yosef
Notes: The tour comes in support of the band's new album, Rat Wars.
Ticketing Info: https://www.youwillloveeachother.com/#tour
March 02 - Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Music Hall *
March 04 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theatre *
March 05 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine *
March 07 - Austin, Texas @ Empire Garage *
March 08 - Dallas, Texas @ Studio at the Factory *
March 09 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live Midtown *
March 11 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade - Heaven Stage *
March 12 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground *
March 13 - Richmond, Va. @ The National *
March 15 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel *
March 16 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer *
March 17 - Boston, Mass. @ Royale *
March 19 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House *
March 20 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Majestic *
March 22 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall *
March 23 - Saint Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag *
March 25 - Englewood, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre *
March 26 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall *
March 28 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox *
March 29 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Commodore *
March 30 - Portland, Ore. @ Revolution Hall *
April 01 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post *
April 02 - San Francisco, Calif. @ August Hall *
April 04 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theater *
* with support from Pixel Grip and King Yosef
LANY
Support Act: None Listed
Notes: The tour comes in support of the band's latest album, a beautiful blur.
Ticketing Info: https://www.thisislany.com/#tour
Feb. 13 – Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz
Feb. 16 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Municipal Auditorium
Feb. 17 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy
Feb. 20 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore
Feb. 23 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock live
Feb. 26 – New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore New Orleans
Feb. 29 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Live - Moody Theater
March 2 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom
March 4 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater
March 5 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
March 7 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom
March 9 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center
March 10 – Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House
March 12 – Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre
March 14 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ PNE Forum
March 16 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*
March 17 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live
March 21 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theater
March 22 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
March 23 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
March 26 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Armory
March 27 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
March 28 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room
March 29 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Salt Shed
April 2 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore
April 4 – Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS
April 5 – Toronto, Ontario @ History
April 8 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
April 9 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore
April 11 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall
April 12 – New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom
The Last Dinner Party
Support Act: MOTHERBABY, Brigitte Calls Me Baby
Notes: The tour comes on the heels of the recent singles "Nothing Matters" and "Sinner."
Ticketing Info: https://www.thelastdinnerparty.co.uk/live/
Oct. 31 - Washington, D.C. @ The Atlantis *
Nov. 2 - New York, N.Y. @ Bowery Ballroom *
NOv. 4 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Johnny Brenda's *
Nov. 6 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ El Rey **
Nov. 9 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge *
* MOTHERMARY supporting
** Brigitte Calls Me Baby supporting
Geddy Lee
Support Act: None
Notes: The spoken word tour comes in support of his "My Effin Life" memoir.
Ticketing Info: https://www.ticketmaster.com/geddy-lee-tickets/artist/2055478
Nov. 13 - New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre
Nov. 15 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met Philadelphia
Nov. 17 - National Harbor, Md. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Nov. 18 - Boston, Mass. @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens
Nov. 19 - Cleveland, Ohio @ State Theatre at Playhouse Square
Nov. 21 - Montréal, Quebec @ Théâtre Maisonneuve
Nov. 23 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Centre in Vancouver
Nov. 24 - Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre
Nov. 26 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic
Nov. 28 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Orpheum Theatre
Nov. 30 - Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre
Dec. 03 - Chicago, Ill. @ Auditorium Theatre
Dec. 04 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit
Dec. 07 - Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall
Meet Me @ The Altar
Support Act: Honey Revenge, John Harvie, Elliot Lee
Notes: The band just issued their Past // Present // Future (Deluxe) expanded edition of their debut album.
Ticketing Info: https://www.meetmeatthealtar.com/tour/
Jan. 19- Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey
Jan. 20 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Hell @ The Masquerade
Jan. 21 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Hangar 1819
Jan. 23 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts
Jan. 24 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
Jan. 25 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza
Jan. 26 - New Haven, Ct. @ Toad’s Place
Jan. 28 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock
Jan. 30 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Axis Club
Feb. 01 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Mahall’s
Feb. 02 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Shelter
Feb. 03 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues Chicago
Feb. 05 - Denver, Colo. @ Marquis Theater
Feb. 07 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Soundwell
Feb. 09 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theater
Feb. 10 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rio Theatre
Feb. 11 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neumos
Feb. 13 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Goldfield Roseville
Feb. 15 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Regent
Feb. 16 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Rebel Lounge
Feb. 18 - Austin, Texas @ Antone’s
Feb. 19 - Dallas, Texas @ Gilley’s
Feb. 21 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East
Ministry
Support Act: Gary Numan, Front Line Assembly
Notes: The tour will help promote the next Ministry album, HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES, due March 1.
Ticketing Info: https://ministryband.com/tour
Feb. 27 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield
Feb. 29 - Eugene, Ore. @ McDonald Theatre
March 1 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
March 2 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo
March 3 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom
March 5 - Calgary, Alberta @ Palace Theatre
March 6 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Midway Music Hall
March 8 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre
March 9 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore
March 10 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
March 12 - Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live
March 13 - Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theater
March 14 - Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom
March 16 - Toronto, Ontario @ History
March 17 - Montreal, Quebec @ MTelus
March 18 - Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner
March 19 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5
March 20 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Casino
March 22 - Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah’s Cherokee
March 23 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
March 24 - Tampa, Fla. @ Jannus Landing
March 26 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale
March 27 - Biloxi, Miss. @ Hard Rock Casino Biloxi***
March 29 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
March 30 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory
March 31 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theater
April 2 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom
April 4 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
April 5 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre
***Front Line Assembly is not appearing
Neck Deep
Support Act: Drain, Bearings, Higher Power
Notes: The tour comes in support of their self-titled album, which is due Jan. 19.
Ticketing Info: https://www.neckdeepuk.com/tour
Jan. 25 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works
Jan. 26 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern
Jan. 27 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live Orlando
Jan. 29 – Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
Jan. 31 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre
Feb. 1 – Pomona, Calif. @ Fox Theater
Feb. 3 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield
Feb. 5 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo
Feb. 6 – Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory
Feb. 8 – Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom
Feb. 9 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman
Feb. 10 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre
Feb. 13 – Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Feb. 14 – Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora
Feb. 16 – Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner
Feb. 17 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall
Feb. 18 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel
Feb. 20 – Baltimore, Md. @ Ram’s Head Live
Feb. 21 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
Feb. 23 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Megacorp Pavilion
Feb. 24 – Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall
Feb. 25 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Salt Shed
Puscifer / A Perfect Circle / Primus
Support Act: Various special guests will appear.
Notes: The "Sessanta" tour in support of Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday just expanded with new shows.
Ticketing Info: http://tour.puscifer.com
April 7 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Amphitheatre at Walnut Creek
April 9 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
April 10 - Franklin, Tenn. @ FirstBank Amphitheatre
April 12 - Irving, Texas @ Toyota Music Factory
April 13 - The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sevendust
Support Act: None Listed
Notes: The four year-end dates are in support of the 20th anniversary of the band's Seasons album.
Ticketing Info: https://sevendust.com/pages/tour
Dec. 28 - Bloomington, Ill. @ The Castle Theatre
Dec. 29 - Bloomington, Ill. @ The Castle Theatre
Dec. 30 - Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt
Dec. 31 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Center
Sleater-Kinney
Support Act: None Listed
Notes: The tour comes in promotion of the Little Rope album, due Jan. 19.
Ticketing Info: https://www.ticketmaster.com/sleaterkinney-tickets/artist/781369
Feb. 28 – San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park
Feb. 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl
March 01 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre
March 02 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theater
March 04 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom
March 05 – Dallas, Texas @ Studio at the Factory
March 06 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
March 08 – New Orleans, La. @ Joy Theater
March 09 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern
March 11 – Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa
March 12 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
March 13 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel
March 14 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel
March 16 – New York, N.Y. @ Racket
March 17 – Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club
March 18 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts
March 20 – Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall
March 21 – Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre
March 22 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
March 23 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Palace Theatre
March 25 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman
March 26 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom
March 28 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
March 29 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco
March 30 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield
March 31 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield
April 02 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox
April 03 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox
April 04 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Vogue
April 05 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom
Zakk Sabbath
Support Act: The Native Howl
Ticketing Info: https://www.bandsintown.com/a/12551906
Dec. 05 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
Dec. 06 - Pomona, Calif. @ Glass House
Dec. 08 - Stateline, Nev. @ Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore Room
Dec. 09 - Chico, Calif. @ Senator Theater
Dec. 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
Dec. 12 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater
Dec. 13 - Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater
Dec. 15 - Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House
Dec. 16 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
Dec. 17 - Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace Theater
Dec. 18 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Midway Music Hall
Dec. 20 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom
Dec. 21 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune
Dec. 22 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
Dec. 28 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue
Dec. 29 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Center
Dec. 30 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall
Dec. 31 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House Of Blues
Jan. 03 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live!
Jan. 05 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
Jan. 06 - Boston, Mass. @ The Paradise Rock Club
Jan. 07 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Jan. 09 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre
Jan. 10 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew’s Hall
Jan. 12 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Hangar 1819
Jan. 13 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
Jan. 14 - St Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
Jan. 16 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater
Jan. 17 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theater
Jan. 19 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Encore
Jan. 20 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco
Also of Note:
* Every Time I Die may be no more, but the newly formed Better Lovers will keep up the annual tradition of holiday shows announcing a Dec. 8 date at Buffalo, New York's Town Ballroom. This year's show also features It Dies Today, The Callous Daoboys, Greyhaven and Spaced. "We are proud to announce BLissmass! Our 1st annual holiday show/festival," state the band, who are also coordinating a Toys for Tots toy drive with the show. "We couldn’t be more excited to perform, host and welcome everyone to Buffalo in December once again. Being back on the road this year and talking to all of you, we realized how much this weekend means to everyone and it became a tradition that was dearly missed by many. This band had its first ever practice, songs written, and shows played, in Buffalo. This show is special to us, and it’s special to the city."
Ticketing Info: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/49148174/blissmas-buffalo-town-ballroom-buffalony
* Eagles have added a pair of new California shows to their ongoing "long Goodbye" tour. The shows will take place Jan. 5 and 6 at Los Angeles' Kia Forum with special guests Steely Dan.
Ticketing Info: https://www.ticketmaster.com/eagles-tickets/artist/734977
* The Ghost Inside are staging their "Rebirthday II: Bash at the Beach" mini-festival Nov. 18 at San Diego's SOMA. Drain, Gideon, Texas In July and No Bragging Rights will support.
Ticketing Info: https://theghostinside.com
* John Corabi of Motley Crue and The Dead Daisies fame will headline the G4L Records Cancer Benefit Show on Oct. 17 at The Eighth Room in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will also feature Anthony Corder (Tora Tora) and Blevins Vox (13 South) with Host Mark “Gus” Scott (Trixter). "The idea for the show came from G4L Records Founder, Markus Muller-Stach. He began developing the event while his wife was in her battle with Stage 4 Breast Cancer as a way to honor her, give her a night of great music, brighten up her day, raise money to fund an end of life trip and pay for cancer related bills. Sadly, during production Elizabeth passed," says John Corabi. The event has grown to include artist and friend Chris Blevins who is also battling cancer, performing. and co-producing the event.
Ticketing Info: https://dice.fm/partner/the-eighth-room-llc/event/6k6l3-g4l-records-cancer-benefit-w-john-corabi-17th-oct-the-eighth-room-nashville-tickets
* Styx will be resuming their Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Resort in early 2024. The band has shows booked Jan. 26, 27 and 31 and Feb. 2 and 3, 2024.
Ticketing Info: https://www.ticketmaster.com/search?q=Styx or https://www.venetianlasvegas.com/entertainment.html#pc=venetian:entertainment/shows
