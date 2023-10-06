Whoa! We hope you've been saving your money, cause we've got 16 big new rock and metal tours that were announced this week, including some big names that will sure to be major draws. In addition, there are a number of specialty shows that are also vying for your concert dollar, so which ones will you check out?

Will you be stadium hopping with Foo Fighters? Does a Ministry / Gary Numan / Front Line Assembly bill scratch your industrial itch? Do you just want to throw down with Neck Deep, Drain and others? Those are just some of the bigger tours, while you can also catch buzzy upstarts such as Meet Me @ the Altar, LANY and more. And we should also mention, Geddy Lee is hitting the road on aa spoken word tour to promote his new book.

Who is playing where and when? Just scroll down and see all of the major concert events announced this past week.

Blacklite District

blacklite district TAG Publicity loading...

Support Act: None Listed.

Ticketing Info: https://ffm.live/xlt2.bio

Nov. 03 - Omaha, Neb. @ Beach House

Nov. 05 - Wichita, Kan. @ The Wave

Nov. 07 - Pekin, Ill. @ Twisted Spoke

Nov. 08 - Urbana, Ill. @ The Canopy Club

Nov. 09 - Portage, Wis. @ Studio 301

Nov. 10 - Chicago, Ill. @ WC Social Club

Nov. 11 - Dubuque, Iowa @ Smokestack

Nov. 12 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Lefty's

Devil Master

devil master 2023 Relapse Records loading...

Support Act: Fuming Mouth, Final Gasp

Notes: Devil Master are touring in support of their 2022 album, Ecstasies of Never Ending Night.

Oct. 31 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ St Vitus

Nov. 01 - Troy, N.Y. @ El Dorado Bar

Nov. 02 - Cambridge, Mass. @ The Middle East

Nov. 03 - Montreal, Quebec @ Le Foufounes Electriques

Nov. 04 - Toronto, Ontario @ Nineteen Seventy Eight

Nov. 06 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ X-Ray Bar

Nov. 07 - Chicago, Ill. @ Beat Kitchen

Nov. 09 - Denver, Colo. @ Hi-Dive

Nov. 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Aces High

Nov. 13 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Cobalt

Nov. 14 - Seattle, Wash. @ Substation

Nov. 15 - Portland, Ore. @ Dante's

Nov. 17 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Thee Stork Room

Nov. 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Midnight Hour

Nov. 19 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

Nov. 20 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Pub Rock

Nov. 21 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Moonlight

Nov. 24 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk

Nov. 25 - Dallas, Texas @ Cheap Steak's

Nov. 28 - Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum

Nov. 29 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Earl

Nov. 30 - Chapel Hill, N.c. @ Local 506

Dec. 01 - Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club

Dec. 02 - Baltimore, Md. @ Ottobar

Dec. 03 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts

Econoline Crush

econoline crush 2023 Econoline Crush loading...

Support Act: None listed.

Notes: Econoline Crush are promoting the new song "Locked in Your Stone" from their upcoming When the Devil Drives album.

Ticketing Info: https://www.econolinecrushmusic.com

Oct. 27 - Sudbury, Ontario @ Townhouse

Oct. 28 - London, Ontario @ London Music Hall

Nov. 2 - St. Catharines, Ontario @ The Warehouse

Nov. 3 - Hamilton, Ontario @ Corktown

Nov. 4 - Kitchener, Ontario @ The Hub

Nov. 8 - Sarnia, Ontario @ Imperial Theatre

Nov. 9 - Toronto, Ontario @ Lee's Palace

Nov. 10 - Oshawa, Ontario @ Biltmore Theatre

Nov. 14 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bar Le Ritz

Nov. 15 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Le Anti

Nov. 17 - Thunder Bay, Ontario @ eVents

Nov. 18 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ The Park Theatre

Foo Fighters

dave grohl, foo fighters Daniel Boczarski, Getty Images loading...

Support Act: The Pretenders, The Hives, Mammoth WVH, Amyl and the Sniffers, Alex G. L7

Notes: The "Everything or Nothing at All" tour hits North American stadiums in 2024.

Ticketing Info: https://foofighters.com/tour-dates/

July 17 - New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field *

July 19 - New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field #

July 21 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park #

July 23 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium #

July 25 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Great American Ballpark *

July 28 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field **

Aug. 3 - Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High *

Aug. 7 - San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park $

Aug. 9 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ BMO Stadium #

Aug. 11 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ BMO Stadium %

Aug. 16 – Portland, Ore. @ Providence Park Soccer Stadium %

Aug. 18 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park %

* Pretenders & Mammoth WVH Support

** Pretenders & L7 Support

# The Hives & Amyl and The Sniffers Support

$ The Hives & Alex G Support

% Pretenders & Alex G Support

READ MORE: How Did Foo Fighters Get Their Band Name?

Giant Rooks

Giant Rooks Republic Records loading...

Support Act: None Listed.

Notes: The group is supporting their How Have You Been? album.

Ticketing Info: https://www.giant-rooks.com

April 8 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House

April 9 - Montreal, Quebec @ Beanfield Theatre

April 11 - Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

April 12 - New York, N.Y. @ Warsaw

April 13 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts

April 14 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

April 16 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Lincoln Theater

April 17 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

April 19 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West

April 20 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East

April 21 - Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall

April 23 - Denver, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre

April 25 - Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom

April 26 - Seattle, Wash. @ Crocodile

April 27 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom

April 29 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Bimbo's 365 Club

April 30 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Regent Theater

May 1 - San Diego, Calif. @ Music Box

May 2 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom

May 4 - Austin, Texas @ Antone's

May 5 - Dallas, Texas @ The Echo

HEALTH

Health Photo by Mynxii White loading...

Support Act: Pixel Grip, King Yosef

Notes: The tour comes in support of the band's new album, Rat Wars.

Ticketing Info: https://www.youwillloveeachother.com/#tour

March 02 - Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Music Hall *

March 04 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theatre *

March 05 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine *

March 07 - Austin, Texas @ Empire Garage *

March 08 - Dallas, Texas @ Studio at the Factory *

March 09 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live Midtown *

March 11 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade - Heaven Stage *

March 12 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground *

March 13 - Richmond, Va. @ The National *

March 15 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel *

March 16 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer *

March 17 - Boston, Mass. @ Royale *

March 19 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House *

March 20 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Majestic *

March 22 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall *

March 23 - Saint Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag *

March 25 - Englewood, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre *

March 26 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall *

March 28 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox *

March 29 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Commodore *

March 30 - Portland, Ore. @ Revolution Hall *

April 01 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post *

April 02 - San Francisco, Calif. @ August Hall *

April 04 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theater *

* with support from Pixel Grip and King Yosef

LANY

LANY Live Nation loading...

Support Act: None Listed

Notes: The tour comes in support of the band's latest album, a beautiful blur.

Ticketing Info: https://www.thisislany.com/#tour

Feb. 13 – Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

Feb. 16 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Municipal Auditorium

Feb. 17 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy

Feb. 20 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

Feb. 23 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock live

Feb. 26 – New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore New Orleans

Feb. 29 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Live - Moody Theater

March 2 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

March 4 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

March 5 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

March 7 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

March 9 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

March 10 – Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House

March 12 – Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre

March 14 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ PNE Forum

March 16 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*

March 17 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live

March 21 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theater

March 22 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

March 23 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

March 26 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Armory

March 27 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

March 28 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room

March 29 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Salt Shed

April 2 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

April 4 – Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS

April 5 – Toronto, Ontario @ History

April 8 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

April 9 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

April 11 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall

April 12 – New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom

The Last Dinner Party

the last dinner party Photo by Tom Marshak) loading...

Support Act: MOTHERBABY, Brigitte Calls Me Baby

Notes: The tour comes on the heels of the recent singles "Nothing Matters" and "Sinner."

Ticketing Info: https://www.thelastdinnerparty.co.uk/live/

Oct. 31 - Washington, D.C. @ The Atlantis *

Nov. 2 - New York, N.Y. @ Bowery Ballroom *

NOv. 4 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Johnny Brenda's *

Nov. 6 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ El Rey **

Nov. 9 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge *

* MOTHERMARY supporting

** Brigitte Calls Me Baby supporting

Geddy Lee

Mike Coppola, Getty Images Mike Coppola, Getty Images loading...

Support Act: None

Notes: The spoken word tour comes in support of his "My Effin Life" memoir.

Ticketing Info: https://www.ticketmaster.com/geddy-lee-tickets/artist/2055478

Nov. 13 - New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre

Nov. 15 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met Philadelphia

Nov. 17 - National Harbor, Md. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Nov. 18 - Boston, Mass. @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Nov. 19 - Cleveland, Ohio @ State Theatre at Playhouse Square

Nov. 21 - Montréal, Quebec @ Théâtre Maisonneuve

Nov. 23 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Centre in Vancouver

Nov. 24 - Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre

Nov. 26 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic

Nov. 28 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 30 - Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre

Dec. 03 - Chicago, Ill. @ Auditorium Theatre

Dec. 04 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit

Dec. 07 - Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall

Meet Me @ The Altar

meet me @ the altar, meet me at the altar Photo by LA Rodgers loading...

Support Act: Honey Revenge, John Harvie, Elliot Lee

Notes: The band just issued their Past // Present // Future (Deluxe) expanded edition of their debut album.

Ticketing Info: https://www.meetmeatthealtar.com/tour/

Jan. 19- Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey

Jan. 20 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Hell @ The Masquerade

Jan. 21 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Hangar 1819

Jan. 23 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts

Jan. 24 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

Jan. 25 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

Jan. 26 - New Haven, Ct. @ Toad’s Place

Jan. 28 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock

Jan. 30 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Axis Club

Feb. 01 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Mahall’s

Feb. 02 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Shelter

Feb. 03 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues Chicago

Feb. 05 - Denver, Colo. @ Marquis Theater

Feb. 07 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Soundwell

Feb. 09 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theater

Feb. 10 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rio Theatre

Feb. 11 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neumos

Feb. 13 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Goldfield Roseville

Feb. 15 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Regent

Feb. 16 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Rebel Lounge

Feb. 18 - Austin, Texas @ Antone’s

Feb. 19 - Dallas, Texas @ Gilley’s

Feb. 21 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East

Ministry

ministry, al jourgensen Photo by Derek Smith loading...

Support Act: Gary Numan, Front Line Assembly

Notes: The tour will help promote the next Ministry album, HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES, due March 1.

Ticketing Info: https://ministryband.com/tour

Feb. 27 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

Feb. 29 - Eugene, Ore. @ McDonald Theatre

March 1 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

March 2 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

March 3 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom

March 5 - Calgary, Alberta @ Palace Theatre

March 6 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Midway Music Hall

March 8 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre

March 9 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore

March 10 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

March 12 - Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live

March 13 - Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theater

March 14 - Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom

March 16 - Toronto, Ontario @ History

March 17 - Montreal, Quebec @ MTelus

March 18 - Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner

March 19 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

March 20 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Casino

March 22 - Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah’s Cherokee

March 23 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

March 24 - Tampa, Fla. @ Jannus Landing

March 26 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale

March 27 - Biloxi, Miss. @ Hard Rock Casino Biloxi***

March 29 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

March 30 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory

March 31 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theater

April 2 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

April 4 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

April 5 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

***Front Line Assembly is not appearing

Neck Deep

neck deep Photo by Nat Wood loading...

Support Act: Drain, Bearings, Higher Power

Notes: The tour comes in support of their self-titled album, which is due Jan. 19.

Ticketing Info: https://www.neckdeepuk.com/tour

Jan. 25 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

Jan. 26 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

Jan. 27 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

Jan. 29 – Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Jan. 31 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

Feb. 1 – Pomona, Calif. @ Fox Theater

Feb. 3 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

Feb. 5 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

Feb. 6 – Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

Feb. 8 – Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom

Feb. 9 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

Feb. 10 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre

Feb. 13 – Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Feb. 14 – Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora

Feb. 16 – Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner

Feb. 17 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

Feb. 18 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel

Feb. 20 – Baltimore, Md. @ Ram’s Head Live

Feb. 21 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Feb. 23 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Megacorp Pavilion

Feb. 24 – Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

Feb. 25 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Salt Shed

Puscifer / A Perfect Circle / Primus

puscifer, a perfect circle, maynard james keenan, primus Travis Shinn / Paul Harris / YouTube: Pusciferdotcom / Primus loading...

Support Act: Various special guests will appear.

Notes: The "Sessanta" tour in support of Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday just expanded with new shows.

Ticketing Info: http://tour.puscifer.com

April 7 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Amphitheatre at Walnut Creek

April 9 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

April 10 - Franklin, Tenn. @ FirstBank Amphitheatre

April 12 - Irving, Texas @ Toyota Music Factory

April 13 - The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sevendust

sevendust Chuck Bruckmann loading...

Support Act: None Listed

Notes: The four year-end dates are in support of the 20th anniversary of the band's Seasons album.

Ticketing Info: https://sevendust.com/pages/tour

Dec. 28 - Bloomington, Ill. @ The Castle Theatre

Dec. 29 - Bloomington, Ill. @ The Castle Theatre

Dec. 30 - Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt

Dec. 31 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Center

Sleater-Kinney

sleater-kinney Getty Images loading...

Support Act: None Listed

Notes: The tour comes in promotion of the Little Rope album, due Jan. 19.

Ticketing Info: https://www.ticketmaster.com/sleaterkinney-tickets/artist/781369

Feb. 28 – San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park

Feb. 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

March 01 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

March 02 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theater

March 04 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom

March 05 – Dallas, Texas @ Studio at the Factory

March 06 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

March 08 – New Orleans, La. @ Joy Theater

March 09 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

March 11 – Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

March 12 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

March 13 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel

March 14 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel

March 16 – New York, N.Y. @ Racket

March 17 – Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

March 18 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts

March 20 – Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

March 21 – Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre

March 22 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

March 23 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Palace Theatre

March 25 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

March 26 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

March 28 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

March 29 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco

March 30 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

March 31 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

April 02 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

April 03 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

April 04 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Vogue

April 05 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

Zakk Sabbath

Courtesy of Zakk Sabbath Courtesy of Zakk Sabbath loading...

Support Act: The Native Howl

Ticketing Info: https://www.bandsintown.com/a/12551906

Dec. 05 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

Dec. 06 - Pomona, Calif. @ Glass House

Dec. 08 - Stateline, Nev. @ Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore Room

Dec. 09 - Chico, Calif. @ Senator Theater

Dec. 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Dec. 12 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater

Dec. 13 - Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater

Dec. 15 - Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House

Dec. 16 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

Dec. 17 - Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace Theater

Dec. 18 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Midway Music Hall

Dec. 20 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom

Dec. 21 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune

Dec. 22 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

Dec. 28 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

Dec. 29 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Center

Dec. 30 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall

Dec. 31 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House Of Blues

Jan. 03 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live!

Jan. 05 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Jan. 06 - Boston, Mass. @ The Paradise Rock Club

Jan. 07 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Jan. 09 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

Jan. 10 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew’s Hall

Jan. 12 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Hangar 1819

Jan. 13 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Jan. 14 - St Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Jan. 16 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater

Jan. 17 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theater

Jan. 19 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Encore

Jan. 20 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco

Also of Note:

Daniel Berehulak, Getty Images Daniel Berehulak, Getty Images loading...

* Every Time I Die may be no more, but the newly formed Better Lovers will keep up the annual tradition of holiday shows announcing a Dec. 8 date at Buffalo, New York's Town Ballroom. This year's show also features It Dies Today, The Callous Daoboys, Greyhaven and Spaced. "We are proud to announce BLissmass! Our 1st annual holiday show/festival," state the band, who are also coordinating a Toys for Tots toy drive with the show. "We couldn’t be more excited to perform, host and welcome everyone to Buffalo in December once again. Being back on the road this year and talking to all of you, we realized how much this weekend means to everyone and it became a tradition that was dearly missed by many. This band had its first ever practice, songs written, and shows played, in Buffalo. This show is special to us, and it’s special to the city."

Ticketing Info: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/49148174/blissmas-buffalo-town-ballroom-buffalony

* Eagles have added a pair of new California shows to their ongoing "long Goodbye" tour. The shows will take place Jan. 5 and 6 at Los Angeles' Kia Forum with special guests Steely Dan.

Ticketing Info: https://www.ticketmaster.com/eagles-tickets/artist/734977

* The Ghost Inside are staging their "Rebirthday II: Bash at the Beach" mini-festival Nov. 18 at San Diego's SOMA. Drain, Gideon, Texas In July and No Bragging Rights will support.

Ticketing Info: https://theghostinside.com

* John Corabi of Motley Crue and The Dead Daisies fame will headline the G4L Records Cancer Benefit Show on Oct. 17 at The Eighth Room in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will also feature Anthony Corder (Tora Tora) and Blevins Vox (13 South) with Host Mark “Gus” Scott (Trixter). "The idea for the show came from G4L Records Founder, Markus Muller-Stach. He began developing the event while his wife was in her battle with Stage 4 Breast Cancer as a way to honor her, give her a night of great music, brighten up her day, raise money to fund an end of life trip and pay for cancer related bills. Sadly, during production Elizabeth passed," says John Corabi. The event has grown to include artist and friend Chris Blevins who is also battling cancer, performing. and co-producing the event.

Ticketing Info: https://dice.fm/partner/the-eighth-room-llc/event/6k6l3-g4l-records-cancer-benefit-w-john-corabi-17th-oct-the-eighth-room-nashville-tickets

* Styx will be resuming their Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Resort in early 2024. The band has shows booked Jan. 26, 27 and 31 and Feb. 2 and 3, 2024.

Ticketing Info: https://www.ticketmaster.com/search?q=Styx or https://www.venetianlasvegas.com/entertainment.html#pc=venetian:entertainment/shows