The History of Rush in 10 Songs

Here are 10 songs that represent Rush’s remarkable career!

Ask any progressive rock fan to name their favorite artists and Rush is almost guaranteed to come up.

After all, the Canadian trio – comprised of vocalist/keyboardist/bassist Geddy Lee, guitarist Alex Lifeson and percussionist Neil Peart – achieved massive success amidst releasing 19 studio LPs (starting with 1974’s Rush and ending with 2012’s Clockwork Angels). Nearly 10 years after their final show – and nearly five years after Peart’s tragic passing – they remain one of the biggest and most influential genre bands of all time.

In a nutshell, Rush started as a hard rock/heavy metal act before becoming kings of prog rock by the end of the 1970s. From there, they began leaning into the rising popularity of new wave/synth-rock/art pop as the 1980s unfolded, only to return to their hard/prog rock roots during the 1990s and 2000s. In that way, their catalog kind of came full circle.

Clearly, encapsulating their entire history in just 10 songs is a nearly impossible (and inherently controversial) task, right? Well, we like to live dangerously, so we’ve attempted to do precisely that with the list below.

Keep in mind that this isn’t a ranking of Rush’s greatest songs; in fact, there's at least one tune that represents a career low. Even so, it must be included to offer the most complete overview possible, as featuring only Rush’s top-tier tracks would mean telling only some of their story.

So, check out our picks for the 10 tracks that best represent Rush’s history, and let us know which songs you’d replace (if any)!