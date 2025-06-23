The 5 Best '80s Rush Songs

Here are the five best Rush songs from the 1980s!

Like many progressive rock bands in the 1980s — and as previously mentioned in our The History of Rush in 10 Songs feature — Rush went through a considerable stylistic change during the second full decade of their career.

Basically, they gradually moved away from the traditional prog rock and hard rock of their 1970s incarnation to focus on the burgeoning trends of new wave, synth rock and electronic pop-rock. They still got somewhat tricky and intense at times, but their stuff was considerably more welcoming and unassuming — and less spacey and experimental — than what they’d done on their initial six LPs.

Nevertheless, some of their greatest songs are situated somewhere between 1980’s Permanent Waves and 1989’s Presto, leading us, and hopefully you, to ask:

“What are the five best Rush songs from that era?!”

Well, we’ve got the answers below, and they aren't even based exclusively on our choices. Rather, they also reflect what the consensus is amongst diehard Rush followers. (So, blame them as much as us if you don’t agree with our picks!)

Naturally, there’s at least one tune from Rush’s biggest record (1981’s Moving Pictures), but you might be surprised by where the others originally appeared. Also, because we’re looking at songs and not tracks, we’re excluding instrumentals from consideration (sorry, “YYZ”).

With that said, it’s time to count down the five best Rush songs of the 1980s!