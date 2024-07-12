12 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (July 5-11, 2024)
We're getting back in the groove after a holiday week with 12 new rock and metal tour announcements.
Sitting atop the list this week is a pairing of two of rock's top bands with Seether and Skillet hitting the road together. Neck Deep are crossing the pond for what promises to be an energetic run. And for fans of heavier music, The Devil Wears Prada have a can't miss run, touring with Silent Planet, Like Moths to Flames and Greyhaven.
We've also got big news on the festival and cruise fronts. The 70,000 Tons of Metal cruise announced a good portion of their lineup for 2025, while the Buffalo Chip has secured their talent lineup for the annual Sturgis Rally and Heavy NFLD is set for Canadians looking to rock in Newfoundland.
Plus, if you missed Ghost's Rite Here Rite Now in the theater, we've got news on how you can catch it streaming. So see what's just been announced this week below.
Julian Casablancas & The Voidz
Tour Dates: Oct. 16-18
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
The Devil Wears Prada
Tour Dates: Oct. 25 - Dec. 1
Support Acts: Silent Planet, Like Moths to Flames, Greyhaven
Ticketing Info
Drowning Pool
Tour Dates: July 5 - 27
Support Acts: A Killer's Confession, Moon Fever
Ticketing Info
Eyehategod
Tour Dates: Aug. 13 - Sept. 1
Support Acts: Exhorder, Hans Condor
Ticketing Info
The Ghost Inside
Tour Dates: Nov. 21 - Dec. 14
Support Acts: Gideon, Void of Vision, Of Virtue
Ticketing Info
Jeris Johnson
Tour Dates: Oct. 10 - Nov. 13
Support Acts: Slay Squad, Freak, Blakswan
Ticketing Info
Lydia Can't Breathe
Tour Dates: July 11 - Aug. 4
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Neck Deep
Tour Dates: Oct. 7 - 31
Support Acts: Home Team, Super American
Ticketing Info
Nile / Six Feet Under
Tour Dates: Jan. 7 - Feb. 22, 2025
Support Acts: Psycroptic, Embryonic Autopsy
Ticketing Info
Norma Jean
Tour Dates: Sept. 6 - Nov. 17
Support Acts: Darkest Hour, Teeth
Ticketing Info
Seether / Skillet
Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 20
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Rick Wakeman
Tour Dates: Aug. 14 - Sept. 8
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* Sepultura and Septicflesh lead the way for the 70,000 Tons of Metal Cruise, set to take place Jan. 30 - Feb. 5 early next year. The metal music cruise, which also features Candlemass, Emperor, Flotsam and Jetsam, Delain, Hammerfall and more, will travel from Miami to Ocho Rios, Jamaica.
Ticketing Info
* We now have a full lineup for the 2024 edition of the annual Buffalo Chip Sturgis Rally. Jelly Roll, Kid Rock, Bret Michaels, Theory of a Deadman, Aaron Lewis, Bad Wolves, Hinder, Buckcherry, Quiet Riot and more will perform between Aug. 2-11 this year.
Ticketing Info
* You can still catch Ghost's Rite Here Rite Now movie. Streaming platform VEEPS will handle the online global premiere, taking place on Saturday, July 20. Those purchasing the viewing package can also catch an exclusive Q&A with Tobias Forge specifically for the VEEPS audience.
Ticketing Info
* The lineup has been finalized for the 2024 edition of Heavy NFLD taking place July 19-21 in St. John's and Corner Brook, Newfoundland. Thousand Knives, Fear and Filth, Helsreach, Smoke Signals, The Birchmen, Fog Lake and more will take part.
Ticketing Info
