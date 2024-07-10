Seether just dropped a new song titled "Judas Mind" and announced their upcoming ninth album The Surface Seems So Far.

The South African rockers' last record Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum came out in August of 2020, so we were in the midst of a global pandemic the last time we heard any new material from them. "Judas Mind" is a powerful track to return with.

"'Judas Mind' is a song about reaching an understanding that there are bad actors in our lives that are trying to force an outcome for us that we don't see as our destiny," frontman Shaun Morgan said. "It's about rising up against people who have a vision for you that you don't share."

The Surface Seems So Far, produced by Morgan and Matt Hyde, will be out Sept. 20 via Fantasy Records.

See the lyrics and listen to the song below, and the album artwork and track list underneath.

Seether just shared the dates for their upcoming fall co-headlining U.S. tour with Skillet yesterday (July 9), which you can see details for at this location.

Seether, 'Judas Mind' Lyrics [via AZ Lyrics]

It seems you believe

In the words as tokens

Your heart still succumbs

To the fear unspoken

And some I know

Are filled with courage

But most I know

Will not be chosen But don't feel afraid

As the storm blows this way

No the truth can't fail us

Can't enslave us

But don't feel afraid

As the storm blows this way

No the truth can't fail us

Can't enslave In dreams we escape

To a world unbroken

And those who we hate

Will become awoken

And some I hope

Will die as martyrs

The most of iron souls

Will end in slaughter But don't feel afraid

As the storm blows this way

No the truth can't fail us

Can't enslave us

But don't feel afraid

As the storm blows this way

No the truth can't fail us

Can't enslave Shut your eyes

As you surround me with pain

Judas mind

As you betray me again

Take your time

As you surround me with pain

Judas mind

As you betray me again But don't feel afraid

(Tell me it's okay, tell me it's alright)

As the storm blows this way

(You made your shelter black out the sunlight)

No the truth can't fail us

Can't enslave us

But don't feel afraid

(Tell me it's okay, tell me it's alright)

As the storm blows this way

(You made your shelter black out the sunlight)

No the truth can't fail us

You can't Shut your eyes

As you surround me with pain

Judas mind

As you betray me again

Take your time

As you surround me with pain

Judas mind

As you betray me again

Seether, 'Judas Mind'

Seether, The Surface Seems So Far Album Art + Track List

Seether, 'The Surface Seems So Far' album art Fantasy Records loading...

01. "Judas Mind"

02. "Illusion"

03. "Beneath the Veil"

04. "Semblance of Me"

05. "Walls Come Down"

06. "Try to Heal"

07. "Paint the World"

08. "Same Mistakes"

09. "Lost All Control"

10. "Dead on the Vine"

11. "Regret"