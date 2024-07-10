Seether Drop New Song ‘Judas Mind,’ Announce Ninth Album ‘The Surface Seems So Far’
Seether just dropped a new song titled "Judas Mind" and announced their upcoming ninth album The Surface Seems So Far.
The South African rockers' last record Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum came out in August of 2020, so we were in the midst of a global pandemic the last time we heard any new material from them. "Judas Mind" is a powerful track to return with.
"'Judas Mind' is a song about reaching an understanding that there are bad actors in our lives that are trying to force an outcome for us that we don't see as our destiny," frontman Shaun Morgan said. "It's about rising up against people who have a vision for you that you don't share."
Fans seem to really dig it, too.
The Surface Seems So Far, produced by Morgan and Matt Hyde, will be out Sept. 20 via Fantasy Records.
READ MORE: 10 Best Rock Ballads of the 2000s
See the lyrics and listen to the song below, and the album artwork and track list underneath.
Seether just shared the dates for their upcoming fall co-headlining U.S. tour with Skillet yesterday (July 9), which you can see details for at this location.
Seether, 'Judas Mind' Lyrics [via AZ Lyrics]
It seems you believe
In the words as tokens
Your heart still succumbs
To the fear unspoken
And some I know
Are filled with courage
But most I know
Will not be chosen
But don't feel afraid
As the storm blows this way
No the truth can't fail us
Can't enslave us
But don't feel afraid
As the storm blows this way
No the truth can't fail us
Can't enslave
In dreams we escape
To a world unbroken
And those who we hate
Will become awoken
And some I hope
Will die as martyrs
The most of iron souls
Will end in slaughter
But don't feel afraid
As the storm blows this way
No the truth can't fail us
Can't enslave us
But don't feel afraid
As the storm blows this way
No the truth can't fail us
Can't enslave
Shut your eyes
As you surround me with pain
Judas mind
As you betray me again
Take your time
As you surround me with pain
Judas mind
As you betray me again
But don't feel afraid
(Tell me it's okay, tell me it's alright)
As the storm blows this way
(You made your shelter black out the sunlight)
No the truth can't fail us
Can't enslave us
But don't feel afraid
(Tell me it's okay, tell me it's alright)
As the storm blows this way
(You made your shelter black out the sunlight)
No the truth can't fail us
You can't
Shut your eyes
As you surround me with pain
Judas mind
As you betray me again
Take your time
As you surround me with pain
Judas mind
As you betray me again
Seether, 'Judas Mind'
Seether, The Surface Seems So Far Album Art + Track List
01. "Judas Mind"
02. "Illusion"
03. "Beneath the Veil"
04. "Semblance of Me"
05. "Walls Come Down"
06. "Try to Heal"
07. "Paint the World"
08. "Same Mistakes"
09. "Lost All Control"
10. "Dead on the Vine"
11. "Regret"
100 Best Rock and Metal Albums of the 21st Century
Gallery Credit: by Loudwire Staff