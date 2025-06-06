Another week, another 16 new rock and metal tours that have been revealed over the last seven days.

There are some pretty impressive co-headline runs that have been announced. A Day to Remember will be teaming up with Yellowcard for a run. Seether and Daughtry will rock out together for shows. And we've got a brief acoustic tour featuring Breaking Benjamin's Ben Burnley with Flyleaf's Lacey Sturm with her husband Josh Sturm.

This week also provided more shows for Dorothy, a metal pairing of Kataklysm and Vader and Atreyu revisiting The Curse album on tour.

Plus, both August Burns Red and Better Lovers dropped the lineups for their annual Christmas Burns Red and Blissmas holiday shows.

See what all has been announced over the last week below.

A Day to Remember / Yellowcard

a day to remember and yellowcard Jimmy Fontaine / Joe Brady loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - Nov. 22

Support Acts: State Champs, Boundaries, The Wonder Years, Dinosaur Pile-Up

Ticketing Info

Atreyu

atreyu in 2024 Porter McKnight loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 4 - Dec. 11

Support Acts: Norma Jean, Unearth, Eighteen Visions, He Is Legend, Zero 9:36

Notes: Celebrating the "20+1" anniversary of The Curse

Ticketing Info

Ben Burnley / Lacey Sturm

benjamin burnley and lacey sturm Scott Legato / Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: July 15 - 26

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Acoustic Tour with Josh Sturm Joining Lacey Sturm

Ticketing Info

Cryptopsy / Nile

cryptopsy in 2025 Photo by Maciej Pieloch loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - Oct. 11

Support Acts: The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Cognitive

Ticketing Info

Dorothy

dorothy in 2025 Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 25 - Oct. 1

Support Acts: Eddie and the Getaway

Ticketing Info

Gaslight Anthem

brian fallon, gaslight anthem Drew Anthony Smith, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: June 15 - 22; July 16; Aug. 6 - 15

Support Acts: 84 Tigers, Dave Hause, Hot Brains, The Raging Nathans

Ticketing Info

Glare

glare in 2025 Photo by: Morgan Kelley loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - Oct. 11

Support Acts: Cloakroom, Jivebomb, Destiny Bond

Ticketing Info

Justice League

justice league Photo: Chris Ortiz loading...

Tour Dates: June 20 - 22

Support Acts: Decry, Underdog, Bold, T.S.O.L., Cro-Mags, D.I.

Ticketing Info Stop 1, Stop 2, Stop 3

READ MORE: 2025 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

Kataklysm / Vader

kataklysm and vader C Squared / Nuclear Blast loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 1 - 26

Support Acts: Malevolent Creation, Skeletal Remains

Ticketing Info

Mac Sabbath

mac sabbath photo credit: Jeremy Saffer loading...

Tour Dates: June 13 - 15; Aug. 8; Sept. 19

Support Acts: D.I., Jack Trippers, Chimera, Lee Ving’s Range War, Angry Samoans

Ticketing Info

Morrissey

Morrissey - Wembley 2020 - Getty Morrissey - Wembley 2020 - Getty loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 10 - Oct. 25; Jan. 6 - 22

Support Acts: Social Distortion

Ticketing Info

Seether / Daughtry

shaun morgan of seether and chris daughtry of daughtry Tibrina Hobson / Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 1 - Nov. 15

Support Acts: P.O.D., Kami Kahoe

Ticketing Info

Split Chain

split chain in 2025 Photo Credit: Ashlea Bea loading...

Tour Dates: July 18 - Aug. 2

Support Acts: Midrift

Ticketing Info

The Taxpayers

the taxpayers in 2025 photo credit: Alex V. Cipolle loading...

Tour Dates: June 20 - July 31

Support Acts: Walter Mitty and His Makeshift Orchestra, Pigeon Pit

Ticketing Info

Mark Tremonti

Photo by Chuck Brueckmann Photo by Chuck Brueckmann loading...

Tour Dates: Dec. 4 - 13

Support Acts: None

Notes: These are Tremonti Plays Sinatra dates.

Ticketing Info

Zakk Sabbath

Courtesy of Zakk Sabbath Courtesy of Zakk Sabbath loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 30 - Nov. 8

Support Acts: Bonfire, Use Your Illusion and Dark Chapel

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

sonic temple 2025 concert crowd Danny Wimmer Presents / @WhoIsCoop loading...

* August Burns Red will celebrate their Thrill Seeker and Found in Far Away Places albums at their 2025 Christmas Burns Red show. The shows take place Dec. 12 and 13 at Freedom Hall in Lancaster, Pa.

Ticketing Info

* Better Lovers have tapped Glassjaw, Saves the Day, Terror, Onyx, Haywire, Teen Mortgage, Koyo and Johnny Booth to join them at their annual Blissmas holiday show, taking place Dec. 13 at the Buffalo River Works in Buffalo, N.Y.

Ticketing Info

* The Days Music and Skate Festival is set for the weekend of Aug. 22 and 23 at the Garden Amphitheatre in Garden Grove, Calif. The music and skating festival will feature Lagwagon headlining both days, playing the Hoss and Let's Talk About Feelings albums. Other acts on board include Voodoo Glow Skulls, Adolescents, Toxic Energy, DFL, Bloodstains, Mike V & the Rats, Ignite, Urethane and more.

Ticketing Info

* Letters to Cleo, Hotline TNT, Deep Sea Diver, Evening Elephants and more are set to play the 2025 Wicker Park Festival, taking place July 25-27 at Chicago's Wicker Park.

Ticketing Info

* Vimic have announced a one-off reunion show Oct. 3 at Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom to celebrate the music and life of late drummer Joey Jordison.. Wednesday 13 will support.

Ticketing Info

* Twin Temple have booked a Halloween show (Oct. 31) at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Ticketing Info