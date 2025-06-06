16 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (May 30 – June 5, 2025)
Another week, another 16 new rock and metal tours that have been revealed over the last seven days.
There are some pretty impressive co-headline runs that have been announced. A Day to Remember will be teaming up with Yellowcard for a run. Seether and Daughtry will rock out together for shows. And we've got a brief acoustic tour featuring Breaking Benjamin's Ben Burnley with Flyleaf's Lacey Sturm with her husband Josh Sturm.
This week also provided more shows for Dorothy, a metal pairing of Kataklysm and Vader and Atreyu revisiting The Curse album on tour.
Plus, both August Burns Red and Better Lovers dropped the lineups for their annual Christmas Burns Red and Blissmas holiday shows.
See what all has been announced over the last week below.
A Day to Remember / Yellowcard
Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - Nov. 22
Support Acts: State Champs, Boundaries, The Wonder Years, Dinosaur Pile-Up
Ticketing Info
Atreyu
Tour Dates: Nov. 4 - Dec. 11
Support Acts: Norma Jean, Unearth, Eighteen Visions, He Is Legend, Zero 9:36
Notes: Celebrating the "20+1" anniversary of The Curse
Ticketing Info
Ben Burnley / Lacey Sturm
Tour Dates: July 15 - 26
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Acoustic Tour with Josh Sturm Joining Lacey Sturm
Ticketing Info
Cryptopsy / Nile
Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - Oct. 11
Support Acts: The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Cognitive
Ticketing Info
Dorothy
Tour Dates: Aug. 25 - Oct. 1
Support Acts: Eddie and the Getaway
Ticketing Info
Gaslight Anthem
Tour Dates: June 15 - 22; July 16; Aug. 6 - 15
Support Acts: 84 Tigers, Dave Hause, Hot Brains, The Raging Nathans
Ticketing Info
Glare
Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - Oct. 11
Support Acts: Cloakroom, Jivebomb, Destiny Bond
Ticketing Info
Justice League
Tour Dates: June 20 - 22
Support Acts: Decry, Underdog, Bold, T.S.O.L., Cro-Mags, D.I.
Ticketing Info Stop 1, Stop 2, Stop 3
READ MORE: 2025 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide
Kataklysm / Vader
Tour Dates: Oct. 1 - 26
Support Acts: Malevolent Creation, Skeletal Remains
Ticketing Info
Mac Sabbath
Tour Dates: June 13 - 15; Aug. 8; Sept. 19
Support Acts: D.I., Jack Trippers, Chimera, Lee Ving’s Range War, Angry Samoans
Ticketing Info
Morrissey
Tour Dates: Sept. 10 - Oct. 25; Jan. 6 - 22
Support Acts: Social Distortion
Ticketing Info
Seether / Daughtry
Tour Dates: Oct. 1 - Nov. 15
Support Acts: P.O.D., Kami Kahoe
Ticketing Info
Split Chain
Tour Dates: July 18 - Aug. 2
Support Acts: Midrift
Ticketing Info
The Taxpayers
Tour Dates: June 20 - July 31
Support Acts: Walter Mitty and His Makeshift Orchestra, Pigeon Pit
Ticketing Info
Mark Tremonti
Tour Dates: Dec. 4 - 13
Support Acts: None
Notes: These are Tremonti Plays Sinatra dates.
Ticketing Info
Zakk Sabbath
Tour Dates: Oct. 30 - Nov. 8
Support Acts: Bonfire, Use Your Illusion and Dark Chapel
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* August Burns Red will celebrate their Thrill Seeker and Found in Far Away Places albums at their 2025 Christmas Burns Red show. The shows take place Dec. 12 and 13 at Freedom Hall in Lancaster, Pa.
Ticketing Info
* Better Lovers have tapped Glassjaw, Saves the Day, Terror, Onyx, Haywire, Teen Mortgage, Koyo and Johnny Booth to join them at their annual Blissmas holiday show, taking place Dec. 13 at the Buffalo River Works in Buffalo, N.Y.
Ticketing Info
* The Days Music and Skate Festival is set for the weekend of Aug. 22 and 23 at the Garden Amphitheatre in Garden Grove, Calif. The music and skating festival will feature Lagwagon headlining both days, playing the Hoss and Let's Talk About Feelings albums. Other acts on board include Voodoo Glow Skulls, Adolescents, Toxic Energy, DFL, Bloodstains, Mike V & the Rats, Ignite, Urethane and more.
Ticketing Info
* Letters to Cleo, Hotline TNT, Deep Sea Diver, Evening Elephants and more are set to play the 2025 Wicker Park Festival, taking place July 25-27 at Chicago's Wicker Park.
Ticketing Info
* Vimic have announced a one-off reunion show Oct. 3 at Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom to celebrate the music and life of late drummer Joey Jordison.. Wednesday 13 will support.
Ticketing Info
* Twin Temple have booked a Halloween show (Oct. 31) at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.
Ticketing Info
2025 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner