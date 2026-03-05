"What a beautiful place to be that there's an album 10 and there will be an album 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, so on."

On Wednesday (March 4), Atreyu's Brandon Saller joined Loudwire Nights to celebrate his band's latest song, "All For You," and discuss their next record.

"When we started this band in Dan [Jacobs'] room in his house or my garage at my mom's old house, I don't know that we thought there was an album 10," Saller told Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong.

"[Now,] I figure we have at least two years before AI takes over us all. At least one more."

The latest taste of Atreyu's next record, The End Is Not the End, is the new single "All For You," a powerful track that explores the all-too-relatable question, "How do you give someone what they want when they don't know what they want?"

"How do you love someone who doesn't love themself," Saller added to the subject matter of the song. "How do you try to fix somebody that doesn't know how to be fixed?

Saller said these questions often feel impossible or like dead ends, but the driving force behind it all is what's captured in the song with Saller singing: "I did it all for you."

"There's so much in there that I feel like in situation like that, you find yourself trying, changing and morphing into this thing that you think [is] going to help," he explained.

"But then you realize nothing could help because they don't know what they want anyway. It's reflective, too ... Making music, a lot of people, fans get mad at bands for making music because it's not what they want in that time or space."

What Else Did Atreyu's Brandon Saller Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What Ozzfest means to him: "It's a part of music DNA. It's part of our DNA. It's a huge factor in what helped our brand grow. All the love to Ozzfest ... [Ozzy's] the OG. He's the reason why all this shit exists. He's in, one way, shape or form, he's the reason why our genre exists and what molded into our genre exists. I would say the dude has accomplished more for rock music and heavy music than arguably anybody else. And what a life. I don't know that you can write it more perfectly. I don't know that you can accomplish more or do anything better than he did, even in the end."

What keeps him focused on always staying busy with Atreyu: "A band is as busy as they want to be, you know? In a relationship, you can tell if people care or don't by their actions. We fucking love being in this band. When we go make an album and then go to the label and say, 'Hey, we want to do this re-recorded album, we have some money to go do this record,' they're just like, 'It's not even in your contract.' And we're like, yeah, we just want to do it."

The milestones Atreyu still are striving to hit: "[There are] so many mountains we've got to climb still. There's always bigger rooms to play and festivals to headline and places in the world we've never been. You know, we just went to South America for the first time in our career last year. That's fucking crazy. We've been around a long tie, so there's still places we haven't done. You climb a mountain only to find that there's a bigger, taller mountain."

