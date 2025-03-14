Who needs a great rock or metal concert? Luckily we have 20 brand new tours that have been announced over the past week. And on top of that we've got some benefit performances, a special Smashing Pumpkins celebration and the full lineup for the 2026, yes we said 2026, Emo's Not Dead Cruise has been revealed.

Sitting at the top of the news this week was the big song and album announce for Sleep Token, but it shouldn't be missed that Vessel and his masked musical friends will be making their way to the U.S. this fall for a North American tour.

Deftones have added another leg of dates as well that should be in high demand. Meanwhile, Seether have put together a killer lineup for May that features Mammoth WVH and P.O.D.

There's also themed anniversary tours for Everclear and Michael Schenker, new runs for upstarts The Native Howl and Speed and a great '80s-era co-headline run from Tom Keifer and L.A. Guns.

As previously stated, the Emo's Not Dead Cruise announced their lineup for 2026 and the ocean level should rise from the tears of the emo kids in all of us. Smashing Pumpkins have booked a residency revisiting Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness for its 30th anniversary with the Lyric Opera of Chicago and Nickelback have become the latest addition to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Will you be ponying up your concert dollars for any of these? Take a look at what all has been announced over the last seven days.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre

brian jonestown massacre in 2018

Tour Dates: Sept. 3 - Nov. 24

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Cokus

cokus in 2025

Tour Dates: March 22 - June 21

Support Acts: Pale Horseman, Deepspacepilots, Argus, Apostle of Solitude

Ticketing Info

Counting Crows

counting crows adam duritz in 2023

Tour Dates: June 10 - Aug. 23

Support Acts: The Gaslight Anthem

Ticketing Info

Deftones

deftones chino moreno in 2025

Tour Dates: Aug. 22 - Sept. 17

Support Acts: Phantogram, IDLES, The Barbarians of California

Ticketing Info

English Teacher

english teacher in 2025

Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - 21

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Everclear

everclear in 2025

Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - Nov. 2

Support Acts: Local H, Sponge

Notes: 30th Anniversary Tour for Sparkle and Fade.

Ticketing Info

Gorilla Biscuits

anthony civarelli of gorilla biscuits at 2023 riot fest

Tour Dates: May 23 - 25

Support Acts: Killing Time, Speed, The Mongoloids, By the Grace of God

Ticketing Info

Haywire

haywire in 2024

Tour Dates: May 2 - Aug. 2

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Tom Keifer / L.A. Guns

tom keifer and la guns tracii guns

Tour Dates: Aug. 28 - Oct. 4

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Cyndi Lauper

cyndi lauper in 2025

Tour Dates: July 15 - Aug. 30

Support Acts: Jake Wesley Rogers

Ticketing Info

Minus the Bear

minus the bear jake snider in 2018

Tour Dates: Oct. 4 - Nov. 29

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: 20th Anniversary of Menos El Oso

Ticketing Info

The Native Howl

the native howl in 2025

Tour Dates: June 5 - 28

Support Acts: Tejon Street Corner Thieves

Ticketing Info

Mike Protich

mike protich of red sun rising in 2018

Tour Dates: June 5 - 7

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Acoustic Shows Celebrating 10 Years of Red Sun Rising's Polyester Zeal album.

Ticketing Info

Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol

rickshaw billie's burger patrol Permanent Teeth loading...

Tour Dates: March 15 - July 26

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Michael Schenker

Michael Schenker

Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - Oct. 12

Support Acts: Armored Saint

Notes: "My Years With UFO" tour

Ticketing Info

Seether

Seether's Shaun Morgan

Tour Dates: May 3 - 31

Support Acts: Mammoth WVH, P.O.D., Nonpoint

Ticketing Info

Sleep Token

sleep tokens vessel holding sword

Tour Dates: Sept. 16 - Oct. 11

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Speed

speed in 2025

Tour Dates: April 11 - June 1; Oct. 2

Support Acts: Whispers

Ticketing Info

Sunny Day Real Estate

Sunny Day Real Estate

Tour Dates: May 28 - June 14; Sept. 3 - 24

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Zebra

zebra in 2025

Tour Dates: March 14 - Nov. 26

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: 50th Anniversary Tour Dates

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Photos of Fans at Ozzfest Throughout the Years

* Billy Corgan has announced that Smashing Pumpkins will celebrate 30 years of Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness by teaming up with the Lyric Opera of Chicago for a series of concerts. The shows will take place Nov. 21-30 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Ticketing Info

* The lineup for the 2026 Emo's Not Dead Cruise is set. The Used, Underoath, Story of the Year, Senses Fail, Dance Gavin Dance, August Burns Red, Mom Jeans, Four Year Strong, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, Anberlin and plenty more will hop on board the Norwegian Joy sailing from Miami to Costa Maya, Mexico between Jan. 22-26.

Ticketing Info



* Nickelback are the latest addition to the 2025 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The band will play the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, South Dakota on

Ticketing Info

* Sebastian Bach will headline the Rock From the Heart benefit with support from Aortic Fire, raising funds for awareness of aortic and heart valve disease. The show is set for May 3 at the Avalon Events Center in Fargo, North Dakota.

Ticketing Info



* Raven Drum Foundation have announced the lineup for their second annual benefit show taking place April 25 at the Cutting Room in New York. Def Leppard's Rick Allen will be joined by Peter Criss, The Joe Bouchard Band with Albert Bouchard (former members of Blue Oyster Cult) featuring Mickey Curry (Hall & Oates, Bryan Adams), Mountain's Corky Laing, R&B legend Bernard Purdie, Saturday Night Live's Christine Olhman, Shawn Pelton, Carlton Jumel Smith, Ricky Byrd (Joan Jett), Devon Maria (Debbie Gibson), Kasim Sulton (Joan Jett, Todd Rundgren) and surprise guests.

Ticketing Info

