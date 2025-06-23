VOTE: Better Tour Co-Headliner – Seether vs. Daughtry

They're hitting the road together this fall for a co-headline tour and while it may be all harmony on the road, we want to know which of the co-headliners you prefer - Seether or Daughtry?

Seether have been rocking our world since 2002 when they arrived on the scene with their Disclaimer album. A slew of hit songs later, Seether are now supporting their ninth studio album, The Surface Seems So Far. Among their chart-topping hits are the singles "Remedy," "Fake It," "Country Song," "Tonight," "Words as Weapons," "Let You Down," "Dangerous," "Bruised and Bloodied," "Wasteland" and most recently "Judas Mind."

Daughtry first popped on our radar in 2006 when the singer brought a much needed rock presence to American Idol. From there, he used that platform to launch into a career in rock fronting his self-titled band. At six records in, Daughtry has seen a resurgence in popularity thanks in part to his 2021 album, Dearly Beloved and the 2024 Shock to the System (Part One) EP. Standout songs include the chart-topping "Artificial" and "Pieces," as well as "Heavy Is the Crown," "It's Not Over," "What I Want," "Feels Like Tonight," "No Surprise" and "September."

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce this week's matchup during the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made in the 8PM hour of Tuesday and Wednesday's shows while you continue to rank the acts using the voting tool below throughout the week. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the artist with the higher ranking will be featured in a rock block during the 8PM hour of the Loudwire Nights show.

And regardless of your preference, you're going to get a great show this fall. Tickets for the Seether / Daughtry co-headline tour can be found through each act's respective websites.