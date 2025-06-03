During one of Seether's shows last week, vocalist Shaun Morgan blasted the venue security for kicking his 7-year-old daughter off the side of the stage, and then changed the lyrics to "Remedy" to emphasize his frustration over the situation.

The concert took place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 29. Toward the end of the night, Morgan apparently left the stage for a bit, then came back and apologized and then told the audience what happened.

And he wasn't happy.

"I had my fucking kid on the side of the stage the whole entire show. And then suddenly, this fucking asshole kicks her the fuck off the stage. She’s 7-years old, and now she can’t even go to in the front of fucking house and watch the show?" the singer asserted. "Man, fuck you!"

Morgan's bandmates signaled a thumbs down, and the crowd responded with a roar of boos.

"I hope your dick is super fucking huge, bro," Morgan continued. "I’ll finish this song for you guys, fuck this place!”

The band then broke out into the Karma and Effect hit "Remedy" to close out the show, but Morgan wasn't finished telling security how he felt. Thus, he changed the lyrics to the song, essentially turning it into a diss track.

"Blah, blah-blady-blah, some fucking rules that kick the kids out

Doing no fucking harm, just watching Daddy play a rock show

I’m a little man, with a tiny dick, and I have control"

The vocalist thanked the crowd at the end of the show, and then reiterated his anger with the venue security.

See Morgan's rant and their revised performance of "Remedy" below.

As of now, Seether's only other show scheduled for 2025 will take place at the Rock the Locks festival in Umatilla, Oregon this September.

Shaun Morgan Blasts Venue Security, Changes 'Remedy' Lyrics