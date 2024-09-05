Interview: Seether’s Shaun Morgan Reflects on Fatherhood + How It’s Changed Him as an Artist

On Tuesday (Sept. 3), Seether frontman Shaun Morgan joined Loudwire Nights to celebrate the upcoming release of the band's album, The Surface Seems So Far.

"I think the best part is that as a band, we're all in a really good spot together," Morgan told host Chuck Armstrong.

"We're in really good spots in our lives. Everyone's kind of figured out and ironed out all of the juvenile behaviors and the sort of cliches that come with rock music. We're all just kind of like — somebody said it the other day, that we're basically dad rock now."

Morgan laughed as he said that, quickly concurring with the newfound moniker.

"I was like, 'Damn it, man,' but you know what? I'm just going to lean into it. I guess I am a dad and we all are."

As for Seether's new album, Morgan admitted he still gets excited when they're ready to release music.

"With anything coming out, there's definitely an excitement and anticipation," he said. "It kind of feels a little bit surreal still right now."

Shaun Morgan Loves Being a Dad

As excited as he is about the release of The Surface Seems So Far, Morgan opened up about how his own life has changed over the last several years — and how that's affected him as a rock star.

"I have a son who's about to turn two and I have a daughter who just turned six," he said. "It's a lot, it's a lot of work and so the musician side of me has slowly but surely been whittled away and replaced by the dad side over these past four years."

Morgan wasn't complaining; in fact, he said that right now, the dad part of him is a much larger percentage than it's ever been.

"It's all incredibly fun."

There's no getting rid of the music side of Morgan, though. When he confronted the reality that Seether have been around for 25 years, he didn't hide his surprise that he's still here releasing new music.

"That's more than half my life," Morgan said.

"When we formed in May of '99, it was a very different band to what it is now ... It's nice to think back on it and honestly, for the most part, there's a lot of positive things. I can look back and go, 'It's been great.'"

