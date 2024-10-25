10 Artists That Changed Their Song Lyrics (and Why)

There are at least 10 instances where rock and metal artists have changed their song lyrics, so keep reading to find out why.

Sometimes the meaning of words change overtime, and something that was once generally considered acceptable to say no longer is. Or, the artist simply sang a different set of words while performing the song live to make it more timely and relevant for a current event or some other relevant situation happening.

Others just didn't like the way a particular phrase sounded anymore when revisiting it. There are a plethora of reasons musicians have modified song lyrics, whether it was on a studio reissue or during a live rendition.

READ MORE: Rock + Metal Lyrics That Didn't Age All That Well

One example of a situation where a lyric was controversial was Paramore's "Misery Business" from their 2007 album Riot!. The line "Once a whore, you're nothing more / I'm sorry that'll never change" came under scrutiny around 2015, and a couple of years later, the band decided to remove the song from their live set.

Several years later, they performed it again, and vocalist Hayley Williams addressed the backlash. Thus, she sings the song a little differently now, so keep reading to see what she said about the song.

Scroll below to see times where rock and metal musicians changed their lyrics, what the changes were and why they happened.

Artists That Changed Song Lyrics (And Why) These rock and metal artists changed lyrics in one of their songs for a variety of different reasons. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner