Chris Daughtry is the latest rocker to undergo a tattoo makeover, opting for the blackout look that has been popularized in recent years. He shows off the new design in some freshly posted photos, also revealing that the work was done by tattoo artist Roxx, who also inked up MGK earlier this year.

In a photo captioned "Life imitates art," the namesake Daughtry singer poses shirtless, his arms each newly tattooed all black.

As is customary with blackout tattoos, negative space is used to enhance the design, as seen by the stripes of bare skin extending from beneath the middle knuckle to just above the wrists.

Over each shoulder rests two elongated, pointed stripes as an additional accent.

This blackout tattoo very closely resembles Daughtry's image in the newly released music video for the SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM (PART ONE) EP track "THE DAM," connecting with the aforementioned caption.

See a pair of images shared by Daughtry below, as well as photos of the rocker's tattooed arms before getting the blackout work done.

Watch the video for "THE DAM" further down the page.

Check out more of Roxx's work on Instagram.

Chris Daughtry in 2024 + 2025

In late September, Daughtry released the six-song EP SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM (PART ONE) after issuing the first single, "ARTIFICIAL" in the summer of 2023.

This summer, you may have even caught the musician competing against Papa Roach on an episode of the popular game show Family Feud. And it was for a good cause, benefiting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Next year looks to be a big one as well with Daughtry hitting the road as a special guest of Disturbed on their headlining tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Sickness. See all of those dates here.

Chris Daughtry, "THE DAM" Music Video