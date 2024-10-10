Disturbed Announce ‘The Sickness’ 25th Anniversary Tour With Big Name Support

The 25th anniversary of Disturbed's The Sickness album is coming and the band is planning one amazing tour to celebrate their breakout release. Three Days Grace and Sevendust will provide support on the first North American tour leg, while Daughtry and Nothing More will come on board for the second tour leg.

Disturbed's The Sickness at 25

Disturbed's The Sickness album was released on March 7, 2000 by Giant in partnership with Reprise Records. It was a slow-burn start for the album as the lead single "Stupify" steadily climbed the charts before plateauing at No. 12 on the Mainstream Rock Chart and No. 10 for Alternative Airplay.

"Down With the Sickness" proved to be their big breakthrough, with David Draiman's "ooh-wah-ah-ah-ah" tribal call capturing the imagination of listeners. The song rose to No. 5 on the Mainstream Rock chart and No. 8 for Alternative Airplay, but has become their signature track.

The album also yielded the hit radio singles "Voices" and "The Game" before the album cycle was complete. The Sickness has been certified five times platinum by the RIAA.

About Disturbed's The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour

As stated, Disturbed will be hitting the road to mark the 25th anniversary of their debut album. The tour kicks off Feb. 25 in Nampa, Idaho and runs through March 21 in New York City on the first leg. Three Days Grace and Sevendust will provide support. The addition of Three Days Grace also serves as another piece to the puzzle of the band's return plan with former vocalist Adam Gontier rejoining the band's current lineup that still includes his replacement Matt Walst.

Also revealed was a second leg of dates starting March 29 in Cincinnati, Ohio and running through May 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada . On the second North American tour leg, Disturbed will be supported by Daughtry and Nothing More.

Tickets and VIP will be available starting with an Artist pre-sale beginning Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 10AM local time. Fans have the ability to pre-register for pre-sale tickets at https://disturbed.live/. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, Oct. 18 at 10AM local time at disturbed1.com/tour. Dates in the U.K. and Europe will be announced soon.

A full listing of dates, cites and venues can be viewed at the bottom of this post. Meanwhile ticketing info can be found through the Disturbed website.

Disturbed 2025 "The Sickness" 25th Anniversary Tour

Feb. 25 - Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena*

Feb. 27 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena*

March 02 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center*

March 04 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum*

March 06 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center*

March 08 - Chicago, Ill @ United Center*

March 10 - Detroit, Mich @ Little Caesars Arena*

March 12 - Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center*

March 14 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden*

March 17 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena*

March 19 - Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell*

March 21 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden*

March 29 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center #

March 31 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse #

April 2 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center #

April 4 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center #

April 5 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena #

April 7 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena #

April 9 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse #

April 12 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center #

April 14 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Lenovo Center #

April 16 - Birmingham, Ala. @Legacy Arena at The BJCC #

April 18 - Sunrise, Fla. @ Amerant Bank Arena #

April 23 - Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena #

April 25 - San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center #

April 26 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena #

April 28 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center #

May 5 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena #

May 7 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center #

May 9 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center #

May 10 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center #

May 13 - Inglewood, Calif. @ Kia Forum #

May 15 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center #

May 17 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena #

* Three Days Grace and Sevendust support

# Daughtry and Nothing More support

