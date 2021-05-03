OOOH-WAH-AH-AH-AH! We know just as much as you know, that any cover version of Disturbed’s “Down With the Sickness” comes with the immediate need to know what any and all of those iconic intro noises sound like. And that’s why we’ve compiled 13 Very, Very Different Covers of Disturbed’s “Down With the Sickness.”

As intriguing as that vocal bit is, there’s a lot more to be genuinely interested in regarding these covers. Most of them sound nowhere near the original — we’ve got an island version, modern classical, a lullaby and bold acoustic interpretation and more, all in service of Disturbed’s enduring 2000 hit.

Oh, and there’s even one hilarious TikTok clip that we felt compelled to include because… well… you’ll see...

Regarding that introductory part... in some ways it's a distraction because there's so much more to "Down With the Sickness" than that. The song is crafted to be deliberately tense, mirroring the pent up energy behind David Draiman's themes — the bend-don't-break mentality plays out carefully with anthemic moments, but it all coalesces during that pained bridge section which reveals just how deep the personal torment was.

Clearly, it left an impact on generations new and old, as you'll see below.