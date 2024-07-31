Watch Daughtry + Papa Roach Battle on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ for Charity

It was a battle of the bands when Daughtry and Papa Roach were the guests on ABC's Celebrity Family Feud last night (July 30).

The groups faced each other on the beloved game show, hosted by Steve Harvey, to raise money for charity. Proceeds from both teams' winnings will be donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

During the competition, the musicians went head-to-head answering open-ended survey questions, and received a certain amount of points based on how close they came to the most popular responses. For each question, 100 people were surveyed to generate the most common answers.

The show was taped back in April and aired last night, but if you missed it, don't fret. The Family Feud YouTube channel uploaded some clips from the episode, and viewers shared some bits as well, which you can see below. Otherwise, fans will eventually be able to stream the special on Hulu.

At one point during the airing, Jacoby Shaddix only needed to earn 43 points to beat Chris Daughtry. Harvey joked that Papa Roach threatened to kick Shaddix out of the band if he didn't get a high enough score.

Check out the videos toward the bottom of the page to see how it all played out.

What Are Papa Roach Up to in 2024?

Papa Roach just announced a new collaboration on their song "Leave a Light On" with country singer Carrie Underwood, which will be out this Friday (Aug. 2) to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's “Talk Away The Dark” campaign.

The rockers have one performance left in 2024 in Mexico in November, then have a handful of European dates booked for 2025. See all of the dates on their website.

What Are Daughtry Up to in 2024?

Daughtry will hit the road with Breaking Benjamin and Staind in September for a North American run, which you can see details for at this location. They've shared three new songs in the last year — "Artificial," "Pieces" and "Nervous" — though they haven't announced a new album just yet.

