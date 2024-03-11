Staind + Breaking Benjamin Announce 2024 U.S. Co-Headline Tour With Daughtry + More
Two of rock's biggest bands, Staind and Breaking Benjamin, will be teaming up for a fall 2024 tour, making for a can't miss show.
The 23-city tour is set to kick off Sept. 10 in Burgettstown, Pa., crossing the country before coming to a close on Oct. 25 in Austin, Texas. Daughtry will also be on board the run as direct support, with Lakeview serving as the opening act each night.
Having reactivated in recent years, Staind issued their first new album in years with Confessions of the Fallen arriving last year. It debuted atop Billboard's Rock Album Chart upon its arrival.
As for Breaking Benjamin, fans are anxiously awaiting new material. The band's last studio album was 2018's Ember, though the band did serve up a collection of reimagined hit songs in 2020 with Aurora.
Tickets for the run will be available through a Citi pre-sale starting this Tuesday (March 12) with additional pre-sales running through the week ahead of the Live Nation general public on-sale this Friday (March 15) at 10AM local time. You can check both Staind and Breaking Benjamin's websites for additional info.
All dates, cities and venues can be viewed below.
Staind / Breaking Benjamin 2024 Tour Dates
Sept. 10 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake #
Sept. 11 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 13 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 14 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept. 18 - Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion
Sept. 19 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 21 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 22 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 26 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 28 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Oct. 01 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Oct. 03 - Denver, Colo. @ The JunkYard
Oct. 05 - West Valley City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 06 - Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Amphitheatre
Oct. 08 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
Oct. 09 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Oct. 13 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Oct. 15 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
Oct. 18 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Oct. 19 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 22 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Oct. 24 - The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 25 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
